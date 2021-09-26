Tennis- Club championships are on the horizon

Prizewinners from the Ceramica Summer League Picture: Harry Reid
The next in house competition is the Kilkenny Tennis Club Club Championships. This event, sponsored by Chancellors Mills, will see singles, doubles and mixed doubles for each level in the club.
The finals will be held on Friday, October 8 in which the club will showcase some of Kilkenny’s finest players vying for top place in their own competitive level.
Last Saturday night saw 60 eager players take to the courts in Archersfield for Social Tennis. The format was whistlestop and players were treated to a meal in the clubhouse following their exploits on court.
Sponsored by Sean Flynn of EBikes, the results were:
Section Five: Winners - Richard Madden and Conor Leahy. Runners-up – Gitta Dollard and Brian Holden.
Section Four: Winners – Carol Cullen and John Barry. Runners-up - Margaret Sheehan and Mark Bolger.
Section Three: Winners – Cathy Fennelly and John Quane. Runners-up – Cormac Behan and Aine Hennessy.
Section Two: Winners - Lucy Glendenning and Patrick Myles. Runners-up - John Staunton and Louise Payne.
Section One: Winners – Isha Mack and Tony Stitchcombe. Runners-up – Nollaig Cotter and Colin Dawson.
Thanks to organiser Brian Doyle and assistants Bernie Kavanagh and Tony Stitchcombe.
