Minor Roinn B Final preview- History in the making for Dunna’ or ’Fort

Noah Gilmore (Dunnamaggin) heads goalwards as Thomas Dillon (Tullaroan) gives chase during the Minor Roinn B semi-final. Picture: Willie Dempsey
The curtain raiser to Saturday’s Minor Roinn A final is the Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B hurling final between Dunnamaggin and Danesfort (throw-in 1pm).
Dunnamaggin have been at the business end of the underage championships for the last number of years. This experience may well be a big help to the Southern side who will be underdogs.
Dunna’ will be missing their county minor starlet in the guise of Joe Fitzpatrick, who was injured in their epic 0-24 to 3-14 win over Tullaroan. They made most of the running in that game - some of the movement in the forward line was exceptional and to land such a tally was remarkable.
Cathal Buckley and Ross Hickey made strong impressions over the course of the 60 minutes. They got their year off to a perfect start with a fine win over Mooncoin 1-8 to 2-18. A head of steam was beginning to build as another Southern derby win set them up for the Tullaroan game.
Dunnamaggin may be a young side, but they will hold no fear of entering the cauldron that is UPMC Nowlan Park.
Improved
Danesfort have steadily improved as the year has gone on. They caused a major shock in the semi-final when they beat last year’s under-15 Roinn A finalists Graigue Ballycallan in another closely contested match that was a eight-goal thriller (4-15 to 4-13.
Ben Whitty, Darragh Coverdale and Louie Jamieson were particularly prominent in these games. A first round win over Galmoy/Windgap showed promise while they were full value for their win over Erin’s Own in the quarter final.
The men from Cuffesgrange are trying to win the title for the first time having only a pair of Roinn C titles to show for their efforts at minor level. They will be making their first appearance in the final since 2018, whilst Dunnamaggin will try to do what no team has ever done - win back to back Minor B titles. If the Southern side win it’ll be their third title since 2017 and will also take them above Mullinavat, Fenians and the Rower-Inistioge on the roll of honour.
Regardless of the outcome, history will be made on Saturday!
Meet Dunnamaggin
Tom Lodge
School : St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: Conor Delaney
Cathal Buckley
School : St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: Win senior county title with Dunnamaggin
Favourite sports star: Shane Lowry
Ross O’Neill
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: Play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: Eoin Cody
Pierce Costello
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life : To play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: Tommy Walsh
Aaron Moore
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To win a senior county championship with Dunnamaggin
Favourite sports star: Shane Lowry
David Moore
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To be successful with the club
Favourite sports star: Tommy Walsh
Nathan Stanton-Treacy
School : Yeats College
Ambition in life: To be the best I can.
Favourite sports star : Jack Grealish
Craig Drennan
School: Edmund Rice Secondary School, Carrick-on-Suir
Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan
Liam Davis
School: CBS Kilkenny
Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: TJ Reid
Gavin McMahon
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To win an All-Ireland
Favourite sports star: TJ Reid
Ruaidhrí Holden
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in Life: To win a senior county title with Dunnamaggin
Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan
Sean Lawton
School: Coláiste Éamann Rís
Ambition in life: To play for the county
Favourite sports star: Tony Kelly
Conor Lawton
School: Coláiste Éamann Rís
Ambition in life: To travel
Favourite sports star: Mark Coleman
Sean Rossiter
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To win an All-Ireland
Favourite sports star: Noel Hickey
Shay Delaney
School: Coláiste Éamann Rís
Ambition in life: To travel the world
Favourite sports star: Padraig Walsh
Tim Doherty
School: Colaiste Éamann Rís Callan
Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: Padraig Walsh
Ciarán Hickey
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To play hurling for my county
Favourite sports star: TJ Reid .
Eoin Shiel
School: Colaiste Éamann Rís
Ambition: To hurl for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: Tommy Walsh
Joe Fitzpatrick
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: TJ Reid
Noah Gilmore
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To see Mayo win an All-Ireland!
Favourite sports star: TJ Reid
Thomas Deegan
School: CBS Callan
Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: Tommy Walsh
Mikey Thomas
School: Kilkenny College
Ambition in life: To win a minor championship
Favourite sports star: Shane Duffy
John Hayes
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports player: Conor Browne
Noah Cahill
School: CBS Callan
Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: Tony Kelly
Conor Aylward
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To win a county final with Dunnamaggin
Favourite sports star: Shane Lowry
Cathal Walsh
School : St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To win a senior county final with Dunnamaggin
Favourite sports star: Bukayo Saka
Killian Tallon
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To play senior for Dunnamaggin
Favourite sports star: Gavin Bazunu
Jamie Tallon
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: Play for Kilkenny
Favourite sports star: Walter Walsh
Sam O’Shea
School: Scoil Aireagail
Ambition in life: To be a successful jockey
Favourite sports star: Tony Mc Coy
Mark MacEneaney
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition in life: To travel the world
Favourite sports star: Ronaldo
Management team: Manager - Tom McCormack. Mentors - PJ O’Keeffe, Andrew Hickey, Sean Foxe. Sponsors: Abbey Interiors, Sheridan Stained Glass.
Meet Danesfort
Sam Hayes
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: Win a championship with my club
Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan
Billy Sinnott
School: Kilkenny CBS
Ambition: Represent Ireland in show jumping at the Olympics
Favourite sports star: Mickey Pender (Show jumper)
Bill Smith
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To be successful
Favourite sports star: Carlos Sainz jnr (Formula 1)
Kieran Walsh
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To enjoy life
Favourite sports star: Tommy Walsh
Cian O’Reilly
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To be successful - Favourite sports Star: LeBron James
Louie Jamieson
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To be successful
Favourite sports star: Kobe Bryant
Jack Doyle
School: Kilkenny CBS
Ambition: To travel and see the world
Favourite sports star: Conor McDonald
Darragh Coverdale
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To become a Civil Engineer
Favourite sports star: TJ Reid
Anthony Ireland Wall
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To get on the Kilkenny senior hurling panel
Favourite sports star: Paul Murphy
Harry Lanigan
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To travel the world
Favourite sports star: Shane Lowry
Ben Whitty
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To be successful
Favourite sports star: Michael Jordan
Mark Fitzpatrick
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To be successful
Favourite sports star: Aaron Ramsey
Matthew Cowley
School: Kilkenny CBS
Ambition: To be successful
Favourite sports star: Brian O’Driscoll
Eanna O Cassaide
School: Kilkenny CBS
Ambition: Win the euro millions jackpot!
Favourite sports star: Diego Maradona
Leon Brown
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To have no regrets
Favourite sports star: Shane Lowry
Mark Srouji
School: CBS Callan
Ambition: To succeed in life
Favourite sports star: TJ Reid
Tom Sheehan
School: Kilkenny College
Ambition: To be an entrepreneur
Favourite sports star: Brian O’Driscoll
Evan Srouji
School: CBS Callan
Ambition: To work hard and enjoy what I do
Favourite sports star: Paul Murphy
John Davis
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To play with my club for as long as I can
Favourite sports star: Paul Murphy
Finn Drennan
School: St. Kieran’s College
Ambition: To have a well-paid job and to travel
Favourite sports star: Padraig Harrington
Ronan Hackett
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To be an entrepreneur and travel the world
Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan
Paddy Kelly
School: Kilkenny CBS
Ambition: To be successful
Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan
Niall Farrell
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To be selected for the county team
Favourite sports star: Paul Murphy and Richie Hogan
Sean Cahill
School: St Kieran’s College
Ambition: To be successful
Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan
Oisin Fanning
School: Kilkenny CBS
Ambition: To succeed
Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan
Management team - Manager: Ciarán Walsh. Selectors: Philly Cooney, Stephen McKenna, Fergus Doyle, Joe O’Callaghan, PRO: Claire McInerney Brown
Noah Gilmore (Dunnamaggin) heads goalwards as Thomas Dillon (Tullaroan) gives chase during the Minor Roinn B semi-final. Picture: Willie Dempsey
Siobhan Donohoe (Kilkenny People) pictured with chair of the awards committee, Rory Williams and former Kilkenny Person of the Year, Vicky Phelan
Aoife O'Brien, Michael Carthy, Helena Power, Superintendent Derek Hughes, James O'Reilly and Sergeant David Gorman
Carrickshock corner back James Grace breaks out of defence during their two point victory over Danesfort in the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai hurling league on Sunday. Picture: Willie Dempsey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.