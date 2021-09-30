Minor Roinn B Final preview- History in the making for Dunna’ or ’Fort

The curtain raiser to Saturday’s Minor Roinn A final is the Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor B hurling final between Dunnamaggin and Danesfort (throw-in 1pm).

Dunnamaggin have been at the business end of the underage championships for the last number of years. This experience may well be a big help to the Southern side who will be underdogs.

Dunna’ will be missing their county minor starlet in the guise of Joe Fitzpatrick, who was injured in their epic 0-24 to 3-14 win over Tullaroan. They made most of the running in that game - some of the movement in the forward line was exceptional and to land such a tally was remarkable.

Cathal Buckley and Ross Hickey made strong impressions over the course of the 60 minutes. They got their year off to a perfect start with a fine win over Mooncoin 1-8 to 2-18. A head of steam was beginning to build as another Southern derby win set them up for the Tullaroan game.

Dunnamaggin may be a young side, but they will hold no fear of entering the cauldron that is UPMC Nowlan Park.

Improved

Danesfort have steadily improved as the year has gone on. They caused a major shock in the semi-final when they beat last year’s under-15 Roinn A finalists Graigue Ballycallan in another closely contested match that was a eight-goal thriller (4-15 to 4-13.

Ben Whitty, Darragh Coverdale and Louie Jamieson were particularly prominent in these games. A first round win over Galmoy/Windgap showed promise while they were full value for their win over Erin’s Own in the quarter final.

The men from Cuffesgrange are trying to win the title for the first time having only a pair of Roinn C titles to show for their efforts at minor level. They will be making their first appearance in the final since 2018, whilst Dunnamaggin will try to do what no team has ever done - win back to back Minor B titles. If the Southern side win it’ll be their third title since 2017 and will also take them above Mullinavat, Fenians and the Rower-Inistioge on the roll of honour.

Regardless of the outcome, history will be made on Saturday!

Meet Dunnamaggin

Tom Lodge

School : St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: Conor Delaney

Cathal Buckley

School : St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: Win senior county title with Dunnamaggin

Favourite sports star: Shane Lowry

Ross O’Neill

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: Play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: Eoin Cody

Pierce Costello

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life : To play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: Tommy Walsh

Aaron Moore

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To win a senior county championship with Dunnamaggin

Favourite sports star: Shane Lowry

David Moore

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To be successful with the club

Favourite sports star: Tommy Walsh

Nathan Stanton-Treacy

School : Yeats College

Ambition in life: To be the best I can.

Favourite sports star : Jack Grealish

Craig Drennan

School: Edmund Rice Secondary School, Carrick-on-Suir

Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan

Liam Davis

School: CBS Kilkenny

Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: TJ Reid

Gavin McMahon

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To win an All-Ireland

Favourite sports star: TJ Reid

Ruaidhrí Holden

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in Life: To win a senior county title with Dunnamaggin

Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan

Sean Lawton

School: Coláiste Éamann Rís

Ambition in life: To play for the county

Favourite sports star: Tony Kelly

Conor Lawton

School: Coláiste Éamann Rís

Ambition in life: To travel

Favourite sports star: Mark Coleman

Sean Rossiter

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To win an All-Ireland

Favourite sports star: Noel Hickey

Shay Delaney

School: Coláiste Éamann Rís

Ambition in life: To travel the world

Favourite sports star: Padraig Walsh

Tim Doherty

School: Colaiste Éamann Rís Callan

Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: Padraig Walsh

Ciarán Hickey

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To play hurling for my county

Favourite sports star: TJ Reid .

Eoin Shiel

School: Colaiste Éamann Rís

Ambition: To hurl for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: Tommy Walsh

Joe Fitzpatrick

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: TJ Reid

Noah Gilmore

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To see Mayo win an All-Ireland!

Favourite sports star: TJ Reid

Thomas Deegan

School: CBS Callan

Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: Tommy Walsh

Mikey Thomas

School: Kilkenny College

Ambition in life: To win a minor championship

Favourite sports star: Shane Duffy

John Hayes

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports player: Conor Browne

Noah Cahill

School: CBS Callan

Ambition in life: To play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: Tony Kelly

Conor Aylward

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To win a county final with Dunnamaggin

Favourite sports star: Shane Lowry

Cathal Walsh

School : St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To win a senior county final with Dunnamaggin

Favourite sports star: Bukayo Saka

Killian Tallon

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To play senior for Dunnamaggin

Favourite sports star: Gavin Bazunu

Jamie Tallon

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: Play for Kilkenny

Favourite sports star: Walter Walsh

Sam O’Shea

School: Scoil Aireagail

Ambition in life: To be a successful jockey

Favourite sports star: Tony Mc Coy

Mark MacEneaney

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition in life: To travel the world

Favourite sports star: Ronaldo

Management team: Manager - Tom McCormack. Mentors - PJ O’Keeffe, Andrew Hickey, Sean Foxe. Sponsors: Abbey Interiors, Sheridan Stained Glass.

Meet Danesfort

Sam Hayes

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: Win a championship with my club

Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan

Billy Sinnott

School: Kilkenny CBS

Ambition: Represent Ireland in show jumping at the Olympics

Favourite sports star: Mickey Pender (Show jumper)

Bill Smith

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To be successful

Favourite sports star: Carlos Sainz jnr (Formula 1)

Kieran Walsh

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To enjoy life

Favourite sports star: Tommy Walsh

Cian O’Reilly

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To be successful - Favourite sports Star: LeBron James

Louie Jamieson

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To be successful

Favourite sports star: Kobe Bryant

Jack Doyle

School: Kilkenny CBS

Ambition: To travel and see the world

Favourite sports star: Conor McDonald

Darragh Coverdale

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To become a Civil Engineer

Favourite sports star: TJ Reid

Anthony Ireland Wall

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To get on the Kilkenny senior hurling panel

Favourite sports star: Paul Murphy

Harry Lanigan

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To travel the world

Favourite sports star: Shane Lowry

Ben Whitty

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To be successful

Favourite sports star: Michael Jordan

Mark Fitzpatrick

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To be successful

Favourite sports star: Aaron Ramsey

Matthew Cowley

School: Kilkenny CBS

Ambition: To be successful

Favourite sports star: Brian O’Driscoll

Eanna O Cassaide

School: Kilkenny CBS

Ambition: Win the euro millions jackpot!

Favourite sports star: Diego Maradona

Leon Brown

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To have no regrets

Favourite sports star: Shane Lowry

Mark Srouji

School: CBS Callan

Ambition: To succeed in life

Favourite sports star: TJ Reid

Tom Sheehan

School: Kilkenny College

Ambition: To be an entrepreneur

Favourite sports star: Brian O’Driscoll

Evan Srouji

School: CBS Callan

Ambition: To work hard and enjoy what I do

Favourite sports star: Paul Murphy

John Davis

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To play with my club for as long as I can

Favourite sports star: Paul Murphy

Finn Drennan

School: St. Kieran’s College

Ambition: To have a well-paid job and to travel

Favourite sports star: Padraig Harrington

Ronan Hackett

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To be an entrepreneur and travel the world

Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan

Paddy Kelly

School: Kilkenny CBS

Ambition: To be successful

Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan

Niall Farrell

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To be selected for the county team

Favourite sports star: Paul Murphy and Richie Hogan

Sean Cahill

School: St Kieran’s College

Ambition: To be successful

Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan

Oisin Fanning

School: Kilkenny CBS

Ambition: To succeed

Favourite sports star: Richie Hogan

Management team - Manager: Ciarán Walsh. Selectors: Philly Cooney, Stephen McKenna, Fergus Doyle, Joe O’Callaghan, PRO: Claire McInerney Brown