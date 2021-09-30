FAI confirms further changes to Return to Train & Play protocol

The Football Association of Ireland has informed all clubs of changes to the Return to Train & Play protocol which are to be introduced with immediate effect.
Following consultation with Government agencies on COVID-19 guidelines, the FAI have confirmed that from September 29th, the need to train in pods outdoors has been removed with teams now free to train in whatever numbers they require. Pods will remain in place for indoor training until further notice.
Team photos are also now permitted at all levels of the game.
