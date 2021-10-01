Minor Roinn A Final Preview- ’Boro bliss or Tullogher triumph?

Saturday sees a novel pairing in the Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Roinn A final as the kingpins of underage hurling Dicksboro go for the three in a row titles as they look to equal Mooncoin’s marvellous team of 1960-62 who achieved the same.

On the other side you have Tullogher-Rosbercon who are appearing in their first ever Minor A final having never won the Minor A or B contest in their history.

This promises to be a very interesting game to say the least in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Dicksboro have had two searching tests in recent times. It took all their skill and expertise to overcome Naas in a very competitive league final - in fact, it took some exceptional individual skill from one Harry Shine to get them across the line.

Strong Finish

In the county semi-final old foes James Stephens had one foot in the final when they a five point lead at the break but a strong finish from Dicksboro saw the Palmerstown outfit through with seven different scorers making contributions while Mikey Raggett was sprang from the bench to get the key goal.

While Harry Shine is the focal point of the side, the ’Boro are not a one-man team. Declan Farrell’s hard work often lays on score for others around him while Cillian Hackett, Sean Keenan, Kyle Maher and Mick Carroll are other players of note.

Despite being their maiden Minor A final the men clad in black and yellow have being hurling up a stormer in the underage ranks for the past few years.

This particular team contested two under-15 B finals, deservedly getting over the line against St Martin’s in the 2019 final. At a glance all Tullogher’s boats seems to be rising with their last two under-13 teams also considered noteworthy.

Experience

This side has gained more experience over the course of the seven league matches. Among their fine performances were wins over Mount Leinster Rangers and O’Loughlin Gaels while there were only four points between the sides when they clashed with Dicksboro in the league.

Danny Glennon may be the main man up front. He caused havoc in the impressive semi-final win over Bennettsbridge where he was joined up front by Marty Murphy who landed 2-2 from play. The two of them fed off each other while Jack Handrick showed accuracy from play. At the back Lar Murphy has being seriously impressive from the centre half berth while David Kennedy is a strong presence at the edge of the square.

This game is a very tough one to call as the three in a row hasn’t being done in 60 years in the most competitive grade in Kilkenny.

Evidence points towards Dicksboro lifting the trophy, but these Tullogher men are made of stern stuff; they’ll have huge support in the Park, which will make this closer than one thinks.



Meet Dicksboro

Management: Michael Walsh (manager), Conor O’Grady, David Ryan, Podge Lacey, Edward Moylan, James Gittens, Peter Fitzpatrick. Team medic: Declan O’Farrell

Meet Tullogher-Rosbercon

Management Team: John Murphy, Pat Hartley, James Mullally, Sean Kennedy.