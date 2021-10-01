Highview edge past Killeshin to progress in FAI Junior Cup

Highview edged past Killeshin of Carlow on Sunday morning to progress in the FAI Junior Cup.

The home side were in the game for large periods and dominated possession at times but struggled to put away the chances they were getting.

Highview, on the other hand, made the most of the opportunities they were given.

Highview defended well and whilst they let Killeshin play, they were strong and put a shift in defensively.

It was the visitors with the early chances with a Kelvin Skehan free kick being cleared twice as early as the fifth minute whilst Martin Broaders threatened two minutes later with a free from the right but Isaac Tallant in the goal leapt up high to collect.

It wasn’t until the eighth minute that Killeshin began to come into the game as a Kieran Hennessy shot was deflected wide.

David Dunne should have given Highview the lead when he shot across the face of the goal from the right with Tallant stranded.

At the other end, a Brannigan free was headed into the ’keeper.

In the 17th minute, a Highview free from the left was headed out by Bryan Lawler with the resulting corner from the right being hit out by Sean Fitzpatrick.

The ensuing corner from the left bounced across the box but ultimately was cleared.

Shortly after, Killeshin attempted a break away with Brannigan looking to play in Lawler in the box but Highview managed to clear.

20 minutes in, a Strain corner was hit wide by Hennessy.

Five minutes later, Highview took the lead with an effort from the left hand side, Skehan catching Tallant off his line and hitting it past him.

With 12 minutes to go until half-time, a Brannigan effort was deflected wide and two minutes later, a Strain free from the right hit the crossbar and was cleared.

Killeshin were given a lifeline back into the game when they were awarded a penalty, Hennessy stepping up and slotting it into the bottom left hand corner, sending the Highview ‘keeper the wrong way.

As half-time approached, Killeshin pushed for a second goal, Strain having a corner from the right cleared but only into the path of Hennessy who tripped and fell over himself as he tried to steer an effort on target.

Brannigan also headed an effort at the Highview ‘keeper.

Right on the stroke of the break, Tallant was forced into making a save from Dunne, palming it out wide.

Killeshin started to dominate the early parts of the second half with Highview content to let them have it and wait for their opening.

Killeshin should have had their second seven minutes in when a Hennessy effort from the left was deflected wide and the resulting corner from Brannigan from the left was played short into Hennessy who delivered a killer cross with Bryan Lawler heading just wide.

Five minutes later, Killeshin were on the defence when a curling effort looked set for the top corner with Tallant rising high to collect it.

The addition of Sol Yabre at half time for Killeshin was an inspired one as he added extra energy and pace.

On the hour mark, his effort was cleared off the line with two further efforts saved and cleared.

Twenty-two minutes in, it was 2-1 Highview when Dunne’s shot was saved and the rebound was drilled into the bottom left hand corner by Skehan.

They sat back and defended their lead, letting Killeshin have the ball.

A Strain corner was just missed by Yabre with Hennessy shooting straight at Stephen Buckley in the Highview goal at the back post.

With five minutes to go, it could have been game over when Dunne broke down the right hand side, only for an Aran Donnelly interception.

At the other end, Killeshin almost equalised when Donnelly pinged in a cross from the right, Lawler headed wide at the back post with Yabre retrieving it before it went out and flashed it across the face of the goal.

It was these missed opportunities that cost Killeshin as the final whistle blew after a minute of stoppage time with Highview progressing.



Highview Athletic: Stephen Buckley, Kevin Canning, Ryan Douglas, Neil Stacey, CJ Browne, Martin Broaders, Neal Jordan, Shane Ralph, David Dunne, Kelvin Skehan, Dean Broaders. Subs: Daniel Fitzgerald, Gary Broaders, Ben Savage, Sean Meagher.

Killeshin: Isaac Tallant, Hubert Mazur, Sean Fitzpatrick, John Fleming, Bryan Lawler, Aran Donnelly, Julian Strain, Niall Scully, Kieran Hennessy, David Byrne, Patrick Brannigan. Subs: Dylan Regan, Adam Brennan, Joyce Jaydon, Chris Connors, Adam O’Grady, Yabre Sol, Pierce Bregazzi.