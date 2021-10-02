Kilkenny MHC Final- Boro hold off stubborn Tullogher-Rosbercon to make it three minor titles on the trot

Dicksboro are the Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A hurling champions for a third consecutive year after they claimed a thrilling one point victory over Tullogher-Rosbercon at a breezy UPMC Nowlan Park this afternoon.

The city side who are managed by Michael Walsh came into the game as hot favourites but they were pushed to the absolute limit by a Tullogher-Rosbercon team that was appearing in their first final.

While Harry Shine finished as top scorer for the Boro with 11 points, it was Johnny Keane who proved the ultimate hero as his last gasp block from an effort by Danny Glennon ensured his side held on for a one point success.

Glennon was superb for Tullogher-Rosbercon in scoring 1-11 and his first half goal kept his side in contention after Dicksboro had opened up a 0-7 to 0-5 lead by the opening water break.

Glennon's effort arrived directly after the conclusion of the the brief break in play but with Shine and Matthew Kelleher in free scoring form the Boro were still ahead by four at the break (0-15 to 1-8).

Tullogher squandered a number of opportunities at the beginning of the second half to get closer to their heavily fancied opponents but with Glennon up top they still had a major outlet as only two points seperated the sides at the three quarter mark of a pulsating clash.

Tullogher then got a lifeline in the 48th minute when a long distance free from Lar Murphy landed around the square before the sliotar was forced into the net and although referee Paul Cahill consulted his umpires for a possible square ball the crucial goal still stood.

Shook by the setback, Dicksboro were forced into action and points from Shine and Declan O'Farrell meant they retook the lead going down the stretch.

Tullogher didn't go away quietly though as Glennon knocked over three late points but with Shine and sub Kevin Moore adding to the Dicksboro tally the champions remained ahead entering stoppage time.

Tullogher probably deserved to force the game to extra-time but after Johnny Keane's heroic block, Dicksboro did enough to claim another title.

Earlier on the Minor B Hurling crown went the way of Danesfort after they emerged 0-17 to 1-10 winners over a Dunnamaggin side who were hoping to win the championship for the second year running.

It was Danesfort's first ever title at the grade as they overturned a half-time deficit to emerge four point winners.

Scorers

Dicksboro- Harry Shine (0-11, 0-7fs), Matthew Kelleher (0-4), Declan O'Farrell (0-2), Sean Keenan, Tom McPhillips, Michael Stynes, Mikey Raggett and Kevin Moore (0-1 each)

Tullogher Rosbercon- Danny Glennon (1-11, 0-8fs), Ryan Murphy (0-2), Jamie Lyng and Lar Murphy (0-1 each)

Teams

Dicksboro- Michael Clarke; Fionn McGarry, Mick Carroll, Nathan Pollard; Michael Stynes, Johnny Keane, Tom McPhillips; Sean Keenan, Cillian Hackett; Conor Kavanagh, Harry Shine, Matthew Kelleher; Billy Fitzpatrick, Declan O'Farrell, Kyle Maher.

Subs: Mikey Raggett for Fitzpatrick h-t, Kevin Moore for Maher 42 mins, Evan Murphy for McGarry 42 mins, Christy Murphy for Keenan 50 mins.

Tullogher Rosbercon- Andrew Murphy; JJ Ryan, Cathal Mooney, David Kennedy; Aidan Lawlor, Lar Murphy, Padraig Dooley; Jamie Lyng, Kevin Aylward; Marty Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Niall Mooney; Jack Handrick, Danny Glennon, Sean Ryan.

Subs: Dean Kinsella for S.Ryan 38 mins, Finn Kelly for Handrick 50 mins.

Referee- Paul Cahill