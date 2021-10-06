Kilkenny clubs learn their fate ahead of Leinster Championship

While the local championship is heating up in Kilkenny, attention will soon turn to Leinster after the draws for the AIB Club Championships were made last night.

After missing out on provincial action due to Covid in 2020, action will return over the next few weeks all the way into the latter end of December before the Leinster and All-Ireland series concludes in the new year.

In the Senior Hurling Championship the Kilkenny champions will make the trip over the border to Carlow to take on Mount Leinster Rangers who won their championship a couple of weeks ago and to add a bit of spice to that clash, the Carlow side are managed by Kilkenny selector Conor Phelan with the game taking place on the weekend ending November 28.

The Intermediate champions will begin their campaign on the same weekend as they meet the winners of the Laois and Westmeath clash and it's another away tie for the Kilkenny representatives.

In the Junior grade Kilkenny will take on the winners of the Louth and Westmeath clash and that too takes place on the final weekend in November.

On the football side of things, the Kilkenny senior champions will take part in the Intermediate grade where they are away to Carlow or Laois while the Intermediate champions are in the Junior grade away to the Wexford representatives with both games scheduled to take place in the first week of December.