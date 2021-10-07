Bord Na nOg- Dowling points St Patrick’s to under-13 title

St Patrick’s and Tullogher Rosbercon clashed in the Duggan Steel Roinn B Hurling final that flipped destinations on several occasions before after extra time St Patrick’s were left standing at the end of 80 odd absorbing minutes of hurling.

The key man on show was Josh Dowling for St Patrick’s who scored all his sides five points in extra time, four from frees as the Northern side deserved the spoils in extra time but Tullogher Rosbercon were very much the team during normal time and can count themselves unlucky to have held on for a famous win.

Fine point

Barry Furlong got his side off to a flyer with a fine point before Dowling landed a hat trick of points which was met by a Sean Hanrahan point who plucked the breaking ball to point.

Tadgh Butler and Evan Nealis increased the lead further until Tullogher struck for goal.

Joss Connor and Furlong exchanged passes before the latter sent the green flag waving with a thunder bolt of a shot.

Kieran Bergin settled St Patrick’s with a fine minor in response before Dowling split the posts with one of own.

Furlong landed a point from distance to see Tullogher only one behind at the break 1-3 to 0-7.

The third quarter belonged to the men in stripes as Hanrahan pointed upon resumption before Furlong found Kyle Bolger and the nippy corner forward sent the green flag waving.

Furlong nearly had another goal only for an inspirational save from Eoin Healy.

Hanrahan converted a free before Dowling brought St Patrick’s back into the game with two quick fire points before himself and Dowling swapped frees.

Back on top

It was down to the minimum when Dowling pointed again but Tullogher started to get back on top with points being grabbed by Sean Walsh and Michael Sydney.

Dowling had the Saints level when he won a soft free but there was nothing soft about the resulting 21 with the towering full forward blasting the ball home. He put them ahead in the 54th minute but Hanrahan levelled matters in the 57th minute to bring the game to extra time.

In first half extra time Dowling had the say landing four points as the heavens opened up whilst Tullogher responded through Furlong and Hanrahan.

Dowling landed a free upon the resumption with Michael Sullivan landing a monster score. The second period of extra seemed to go by in a whirl as Tullogher poured forward but couldn’t create the opening to get the score to win the match.

Tullogher should be really proud of being in two finals in 24 hours but saying they have been unlucky is scant consolation.

To the victors go the spoils and it’ll be great to see St Patrick’s back mixing it up at Roinn A level in 2022.

Teams

Tullogher Rosbercon: Darren Reddy, Edward Doyle, Phillip Murphy, Rory Tobin, Michael Sullivan, Ciaran Cummins, Darren Ryan, Joss O’Connor, Jack Barron, Sean Walsh, Sean Hanrahan, Michael Sydney, Kyle Bolger, Barry Furlong, Mikey Ryan. Sub: Liam McLoughlin.

St Patrick’s: Eoin Healy, Adrian Biletskyy, Charlie Culleton, Tadgh Phelan, Jack Cummins, Cian Stapleton, Kieran Bergin, Cormac Diver, Evan Nealis, James Cash, Tadgh Butler, Evan Coogan, Andrew lawless, Josh Dowling, Jack Diver. Sub: Michael Cash