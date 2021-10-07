Search

Thomastown and Evergreen impress on the local soccer scene

Bridge United and Thomastown players battle for the ball during Sunday's league clash. Pic: Mark Desmond

Robert Cribbin

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

There was a number of games down for decision on the soccer front over the weekend including two ties in the St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division.

Thomastown United and Bridge United both had their opening league games in Goresbridge on Sunday morning with the visitors Thomastown coming away with a 2-0 victory.

The opening day clash was tightly fought with nothing separating the sides at the interval but Thomastown took command of proceedings after the break with Casper Konopka grabbing two goals in four minutes to secure the three points.

The only other game in the Premier Division saw McCalmont Cup holders Evergreen take on Clover United and after an exciting tussle they came out 4-2 winners.

Evergreen made the short trip over the border to Rathdowney. Fresh off a win in the FAI Junior Cup last week, they raced into a 3-0 lead at the break with Craig Wall and Declan McQuillan (2) getting on the scoresheet for the Kilkenny city side.

McQuillan then completed his hat-trick in the second half as Evergreen took home the win.

Elsewhere Callan United had a 1-0 success over Stoneyford United as well as Freebooters B getting the better of Evergreen C in Division One.

In the third tier there were wins for St Canice’s and Highview Athletic B over River Rangers and Bridge United B respectively.

