Kilkenny youngster claims Tennis success

Roisin O'Shea
Kilkenny's Róisín O'Shea was the winner of the Tennis Ireland organised girls U11 singles weekend event which was held in the National Tennis Centre in DCU on the 25th and 26th of September.
She also recently won the girls U12 singles competition in the 2021 Kilkenny Junior Club Championships.
The talented Kilkenny Tennis Club youngster looks to have a very bright future ahead of her as she looks to achieve bigger and better things over the next while.
Thomastown captain Barry Whelan is presented with the league trophy by Neil Lyng (sponsor) and Barry Hickey (Co Board). Picture: Willie Dempsey
Majella Byrne, Branch Manager, Josephine Coyne, County Librarian, Aisling Kelly, Executive Librarian, Aisling Shanahan, teacher, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty, Helen Kenneal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.