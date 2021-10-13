Search

13/10/2021

Kilkenny youngster claims Tennis success

Roisin O'Shea

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny's Róisín O'Shea was the winner of the Tennis Ireland organised girls U11 singles weekend event which was held in the National Tennis Centre in DCU on the 25th and 26th of September.

She also recently won the girls U12 singles competition in the 2021 Kilkenny Junior Club Championships.

The talented Kilkenny Tennis Club youngster looks to have a very bright future ahead of her as she looks to achieve bigger and better things over the next while.

