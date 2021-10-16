Busy finish to Tennis Club Championships

The annual Kilkenny Lawn Tennis Club Championships competition came to completion at Archersfield on Saturday with finals taking place throughout the day and into the evening.

The weather was kind for the popular club tournament with play taking place over the previous two weeks.

There were 30 different events catered for, with an entry of 247 players and over 300 matches played - the club courts were kept busy!

Results

Grade 7

Women’s Singles: Alice McGarry beat Sharon O’Connor 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

Men’s Singles: James Murphy beat Brian Holden 6-1, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles: Stephen Delaney and Marie O’Mahoney beat Darren Kelly and Deirdre Doyle 1-5, 6-2, 12-6.

Women’s Doubles: Karen Fennelly O’Brien and Anna Kavanagh beat Alice McGarry and Niamh Moore 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles: Declan Larkin and James Murphy beat Kevin Brogan and Brian Holden 6-4, 1-6, 13-11.

Grade 6

Women’s Singles: Ann Purcell beat Aoife O’Keeffe 6-1, 7-6.

Men’s Singles: Barry Hoyne beat Mark Bolger 7-5, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles: Mark and Fionnuala Bolger beat John and Becky Phelan 7-6, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles: Mark Bolger and Barry Hoye beat Martin Doyle and Greg Murphy.

Women’s Doubles: Fionnuala Bolger and Mary Tallent beat Sarah O’Sullivan and Kay Phelan 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Grade 5

Women’s Singles: Catherine Sweeney beat Caroline Tynan 6-0, 6-0.

Men’s Singles: Marcel Bruns beat Martin Dole 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles: Siobhan Holden and Caroline Tynan beat Bernie Halpin and Jacqui O’Brien 7-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles: Bryan Kilkenny and Lar Ryan beat Bob Deevey and David Moore 6-4, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles: Lisa Callery and Michael Murphy beat Shirley Trimble and Padraig Moore 6-4, 6-4.

Grade 4

Women’s Singles: Madeiline Bulfin beat Aifric Bolger 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Singles: Enda Roberts beat Ronan Grace 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles: Katherine Dee and Helen Fitzgerald beat Sarah Bateman and Lorna Doogue 1-6, 7-6, 10-3.

Men’s Doubles: Ronan Grace and Enda Roberts beat Brian Kenny and Ger Power 6-1, 6-7, 10-6.

Mixed Doubles: Enda Roberts and Isha Mack beat Ronan Grace and Sarah Bateman 6-0, 6-0.

Grade 3

Women’s Singles: Maura Curran beat Isha Mack 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Singles: Shane Prendergast beat Nicholas Rossiter 6-1, 6-7, 13-11.

Women’s Doubles: Cora McCarthy and Claire Roberts beat Maura Curran and Katie Kilkenny 7-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles: Bratislav Dimitrijevic and Brendan O’Regan beat Conor Phelan and Shane Prendergast 6-4, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles: Brendan O’Regan and Sue Keohane beat Edwin Walsh and Claire Bergin 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Premier Grade

Men’s Singles: Jack Byrne beat Robert Cummins 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles: Mags O’Driscoll and Ann O’Mahoney beat Roisin Dunphy and Ailish Scott 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles: Brian Reidy ad Maurice Reidy beat Jack Byrne and Mark Dowling 7-6, 7-6.

Mixed Doubles: Jack Byrne and Mags O’Driscoll beat Maurice Reidy and Roisin Dunphy 6-3, 6-2.

Following the completion of all the matches on Saturday, players were treated to refreshments and food in the club house.

The outdoor prize giving was ably hosted by Club Captain Ivan Powell, with Rena O’Connor (administrator) keeping things running smoothly (as always) in the background.

Representing Chancellor’s Mills Kilkenny was club sponsor John Dalton. Many thanks to the sponsors.