Kilkenny SHC- Terrific Tallis fires Lisdowney to season-defining victory

Rower-Inistioge and Lisdowney met in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan on Saturday afternoon in the St. Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling relegation semi-final.

Both teams were anxious to secure their senior status and avoid a relegation final.

Relegation matches tend to be tense, tight affairs but in truth Lisdowney were in total control from a long way out.

Hurling with the aid of a strong wind, Lisdowney led 3-13 to 0-8 at half time.

In spite of a better second half showing from the Rower-Inistioge, Lisdowney still had plenty in hand when running out 3-18 to 1-15 winners.

Lisdowney got off to a fast start when Sean Phelan and Conor O’Carroll both pointed within the opening two minutes.

Rower-Inistioge responded well and two Jack Walsh frees levelled the game after seven minutes, 0-2 apiece.

Lisdowney were guilty of some poor wides early on but they soon found their range.

In a seven minute spell between the 12th and 19th minutes, Lisdowney laid the foundations for their win scoring 1-5 without reply.

Aidan Tallis pointed frees in the 12th and 13th minutes before Brian Kavanagh and David O’Carroll landed two points from play.

Aidan Tallis’ influence was growing and he reacted quickest when a shot for a point came back off the post and he finished to the net.

Conor O’Carroll rounded off the scoring blitz when he collected a pass from Brian Kavanagh before firing over to extend Lisdowney’s lead to eight, 1-7 to 0-2 after 19 minutes.

Rower-Inistioge were reeling but looked to have a lifeline when Sean Cleere adjudged that Jim Ryan was fouled when bearing down on goal and he awarded a penalty.

Unfortunately for Jack Walsh, his well struck shot was always rising and went over the bar, 1-7 to 0-3.

Lisdowney reacted brilliantly and Aidan Tallis pointed a free before wing back Michael Kenny landed an inspirational score, 1-9 to 0-3 after 22 minutes.

Worse was to come for the Rower-Inistioge when the excellent Aidan Tallis ghosted in behind their defence and gathered a long Niall Brennan clearance and goaled, 2-9 to 0-3.

Jack Walsh (F) and Conor O’Carroll traded points before Pat Lyng (R-I) landed his first point of the game, 2-10 to 0-5 after 25 minutes.

The game was over as a contest when some slick Lisdowney handpassing found Aidan Tallis who rifled to the net for his third goal of the half, 3-10 to 0-5 after 26 minutes.

Jim Ryan and Eoin O’Brien landed two points for Rower-Inistioge but David O’Carroll responded with a Lisdowney point, 3-11 to 0-7.

Niall Brennan and Vinny Fitzpatrick rounded off the scoring for Lisdowney before a Jack Walsh (R-I) free brought the half to a conclusion with Lisdowney in a commanding 3-13 to 0-8 lead.

Rower-Inistioge landed the first point of the second half through substitute Kevin Murphy but Cathal Jordan pointed for Lisdowney from the restart.

Jim Ryan and Jack Walsh pointed for Rower-Inistioge to try and wrestle some momentum from Lisdowney but Vinny Fitzpatrick (L) responded to leave the southern side trailing by 13 (3-15 to 0-11), ten minutes into the second half.

Rower-Inistioge desperate for goals had a Richie Leahy 21 yard free saved and the resulting clearance was pointed by Conor O’Carroll to extend Lisdowney’s lead.

A Jack Walsh free and point from play from Jim Ryan (R-I) left the score 3-16 to 0-13 heading into the last quarter.

Aidan Tallis then pointed a 35 yard free in the 49th minute.

Rower-Inistioge looked to have found the net when Eoin O’Brien lobbed the sliotar over the advancing Lisdowney keeper Liam Dunphy only for Pat O’Carroll to clear the ball off the line.

Jack Walsh pointed the resulting free after an advantage was being played.

Rower-Inistioge had another goal chance moments later when Liam Dunphy in the Lisdowney goal was dispossessed but Michael Galavan’s shot was deflected for a ‘65 by corner back Ray Fitzpatrick.

Michael Galavan pointed the ’65, 3-17 to 0-15 after 55 minutes.

Conor O’Carroll fired over from 40 yards for Lisdowney in injury time before Pat Lyng caught a long clearance and rifled a low shot to the Lisdowney net from 20 yards.

Sean Cleere’s final whistle saw jubilant scenes from the Lisdowney team and management as they cantered to safety on a score-line of 3-18 to 1-15.



Teams

Lisdowney - Liam Dunphy, Dylan Jordan, Ciaran O’Carroll, Ray Fitzpatrick, Sean Phelan (0-1), Eoin Walsh, Michael Kenny (0-1), Niall Brennan (JC) (0-1), Pat O’Carroll, Conor O’Carroll (0-5), Vinny Fitzpatrick (0-2), David O’Carroll (0-2), Brian Kavanagh (0-1), Cathal Jordan (0-1), Aidan Tallis (3-4, 4f).

Subs: Kevin Sweeney for Ciaran O’Carroll, Ben Tallis for Brian Kavanagh, Eoin Delaney for Aidan Tallis.

Rower-Inistioge - Paddy Lyng, Ruaidhrí Delaney, Kieran Joyce, Eoin Doyle, Joe Lyng, Ruairí Galavan, Jim Murphy, George Murphy, Shane Ryan (C), Ciarán Ryan, Richie Leahy, Jack Walsh (0-8, 6f 1 pen), Jim Ryan (0-3), Pat Lyng (1-1), Eoin O’Brien (0-1).

Subs: Kevin Murphy (0-1) for Shane Ryan, Michael Galavan (0-1, 1 ’65) for Eoin Doyle, Tom Doyle for George Murphy, David Lyng for Kevin Murphy.

Referee - Sean Cleere