Search

20/10/2021

Kilkenny IHC- ’Lachtain’s rally to upset ’Shock

St Lachtains 1-17 Carrickshock 1-14

Kilkenny IHC- ’Lachtain’s rally to upset ’Shock

St Lachtain’s centre half back Brendan Quinn makes his way past the challenge of Kevin Farrell during Sunday’s IHC Quarter-Final clash at UPMC Nowlan Park. Pic; Willie Dempsey

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

A devastating final quarter laid the platform for St Lachtain’s of Freshford to claim an impressive come from behind victory at Carrickshock’s expense on Sunday afternoon.

League shield winners Carrickshock appeared to be directly on track to sealing a place in the final four of the Intermediate Championship when leading 1-13 to 0-10 at the second water break but that stoppage stalled all their momentum with Lachtain’s taking full advantage with 1-7 inside the final 15 minutes.

Shane Donnelly got the goal for Freshford and it proved the catalyst in helping his side kick on to victory even if Carrickshock wasted a couple of late goal chances.

In a hugely entertaining game Lachtain’s led 0-3 to 0-2 after 10 minutes of play with both sides looking a big threat in attacking areas.

Back to back scores from Liam Hickey and Alexander Rafter then increased the lead to three for Lachtain’s and although missing a couple of chances they seemed pretty content with the opening quarter.

Carrickshock bounced back though to level the game at 0-6 apiece after both Jake O’Dwyer and Eoghan O’Neill knocked over a brace of scores.

Both sides also had chances for goal that went astray before the half-time break saw the sides deadlocked on level terms.

Carrickshock soon took control on the scoreboard though as within two minutes of the second half they led 1-9 to 0-7 after points from O’Neill and Kevin Farrell were added to by an expertly taken goal from Jake O’Dwyer.

Lachtain’s steadied the ship briefly with a Hickey free in the 35th minute but things didn’t look good for Freshford when Carrickshock then reeled off three points on the bounce after O’Neill converted a number of frees.

Darragh Brennan added to the Carrickshock tally and they looked to have one foot in the semi-finals entering the final quarter.
Despite trailing 1-13 to 0-10, Lachtain’s got a goal immediately after the second half water break to give themselves a lifeline when joint captain Shane Donnelly found the net and the goal gave his side a new lease of life as a result.

Further points from Hickey and James Maher then levelled up matters and while O’Neill did edge Carrickshock back in front in the 54th minute it proved to be their last score of the contest.

Lachtain’s finished the stronger with Hickey (2), Maher and Donnelly adding on match winning points.

Lachtain’s were still hanging on somewhat at the end after Carrickshock went close with a number of goal opportunities but they held out.

Scorers

St Lachtain’s - Liam Hickey (0-8, 0-7f), Shane Donnelly (1-1), James Maher (0-3), Noel McGree (0-2), Cian Dawson, Alexander Rafter, John Fitzpatrick (0-1 each)

Carrickshock -Eoghan O’Neill (0-8, 0-8f), Jake O’Dwyer (1-3, 0-1f), Kevin Farrell (0-2), Darragh Brennan (0-1)

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media