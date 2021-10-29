Search

29/10/2021

TV coverage confirmed for the Kilkenny SHC Final

Shamrocks celebrate victory in last year's County Final

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Sunday week's St Canices Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship final will be televised live on TG4.

The eagerly awaited clash between Shamrocks and O'Loughlin Gaels will have a 1.30pm throw-in from UPMC Nowlan Park.

Defending All-Ireland champions Shamrocks will be chasing a fourth successive Kilkenny senior hurling title while O'Loughlin's will be hoping to land a first title since 2016 when they beat Shamrocks by four points.

The game is part of a live double-header with the Donegal Senior football Championship final being broadcast after the Kilkenny decider with Naomh Conall and St Eunans facing off at 3.15pm.

