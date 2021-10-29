TV coverage confirmed for the Kilkenny SHC Final

Shamrocks celebrate victory in last year's County Final
Sunday week's St Canices Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship final will be televised live on TG4.
The eagerly awaited clash between Shamrocks and O'Loughlin Gaels will have a 1.30pm throw-in from UPMC Nowlan Park.
Defending All-Ireland champions Shamrocks will be chasing a fourth successive Kilkenny senior hurling title while O'Loughlin's will be hoping to land a first title since 2016 when they beat Shamrocks by four points.
The game is part of a live double-header with the Donegal Senior football Championship final being broadcast after the Kilkenny decider with Naomh Conall and St Eunans facing off at 3.15pm.
