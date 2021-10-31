Search

31/10/2021

Tullogher and Mooncoin to meet in Kilkenny Junior Hurling decider

The teams had victories over James Stephens and Slieverue on Saturday afternoon.

Tullogher and Mooncoin to meet in Kilkenny Junior Hurling decider

Walter Walsh races past Jackie Tyrrell during Saturday's Junior Championship semi-final between Tullogher- Rosbercon and James Stephens. Pic: Willie Dempsey

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Tullogher-Rosbercon and Mooncoin will contest the Kilkenny Junior Hurling Championship Final in two weeks time after both had impressive semi-final victories on Saturday afternoon.

Tullogher-Rosbercon are many people's favourites to land the title and they ran out 0-27 to 2-14 winners over James Stephens.

Led by Walter Walsh, Tullogher were always in a degree of control as they led by three points at the half-time break and they continued that momentum throughout the second half and while Junior Section B winners James Stephens sid score a couple of late consolation goals, it made no difference to the result as Tulloghermake their first final since 2008.

The second semi-final saw a ruthless Mooncoin side dispatch of Slieverue as they scored six goals in the process.

Mooncoin got three goals in each half as tehy proved too hot to handle for Slieverue.

Sean Gannon, Pa Walsh and Killian Hogan netted in the first half before Hogan again as well as Oisin Hennebery and Ciaran Quilty finished the job in the second period.

Mooncoin eventually won out on a 6-14 to 0-13 scoreline which sets them up for a county final meeting with Tullogher-Rosbercon on Sunday the 14th of November.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media