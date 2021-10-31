Tullogher and Mooncoin to meet in Kilkenny Junior Hurling decider

Walter Walsh races past Jackie Tyrrell during Saturday's Junior Championship semi-final between Tullogher- Rosbercon and James Stephens. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Tullogher-Rosbercon and Mooncoin will contest the Kilkenny Junior Hurling Championship Final in two weeks time after both had impressive semi-final victories on Saturday afternoon.
Tullogher-Rosbercon are many people's favourites to land the title and they ran out 0-27 to 2-14 winners over James Stephens.
Led by Walter Walsh, Tullogher were always in a degree of control as they led by three points at the half-time break and they continued that momentum throughout the second half and while Junior Section B winners James Stephens sid score a couple of late consolation goals, it made no difference to the result as Tulloghermake their first final since 2008.
The second semi-final saw a ruthless Mooncoin side dispatch of Slieverue as they scored six goals in the process.
Mooncoin got three goals in each half as tehy proved too hot to handle for Slieverue.
Sean Gannon, Pa Walsh and Killian Hogan netted in the first half before Hogan again as well as Oisin Hennebery and Ciaran Quilty finished the job in the second period.
Mooncoin eventually won out on a 6-14 to 0-13 scoreline which sets them up for a county final meeting with Tullogher-Rosbercon on Sunday the 14th of November.
