Search

11/11/2021

Rain can’t stop play for popular tennis fundraiser

Rain can’t stop play for popular tennis fundraiser

Brian Fennelly (club president), Jill Roberts (player) Mingha Flannery (who presented the Tommy Tyrrell Cup), Maurice Reidy (player)and Rena O’Connor (administrator)

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

More than 100 players took to the courts on Saturday night to support the Kilkenny Tennis Club’s annual fundraising competition in aid of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

This year’s competition was held in memory of Tom Madigan and Tommy Tyrrell, two of the club’s beloved past members who had cause to use the services of this valuable service. Such was the popularity of the event, organisers had to provide two starting times for players in a staggered, whistle-stop competition.

There were three cups presented on the night. The Tom Madigan Cup was presented by Ita Madigan to the winners of the Grade 6/7 competition. These were Derek Walsh and Mary Fitzgerald. Runners-up were Kieran Dunne and Ciara Myles.
The Helen Fitzgerald Cup was presented to the winners of Grade 4/5 who were Melissa Quirke and Michael Fitzgerald. Runners up were Sue Shirley and Breffini Sweeney.

The Tommy Tyrrell Cup was presented by Mingha Flannery to the top section, Maurice Reidy and Jill Roberts. Runners-up were Brian Reidy and Miriam Whelan.

The Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and Kilkenny Tennis Club have a longstanding connection, with the first tournament being won by Derry McPhillips and Lorraine Durnham in the early 1990s.

The Home Care Team was represented by Frank Chambers on the night. In his speech at the prizegiving he re in forced the importance of the Home Care Team’s role, now more than ever with the onset of Covid-19 – more people are needing/wanting to be cared for at home for this important end of life stage. He reported that the demand for care at home is high currently and the importance of the role of the Home Care team was emphasised.

Generous corporate sponsorship was received in the form of court sponsorship. Individual donations were received, entry fees were donated by the club and the raffle that took place on the night was very popular. Through an incredible overall effort, more than €15,000 has been pledged to this worthy charity so far. This is a record total for the tennis club, and thanks must go to all that were involved in making it happen.

The next club tournament to take place is the Winter League, which is kindly sponsored by the Ormonde Hotel. Entry for this mixed doubles tournament is On Line on the Tennis Ireland website.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media