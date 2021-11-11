Search

11/11/2021

Intermediate final clash rekindles minor memories from times past

Intermediate final clash rekindles minor memories from times past

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

This weekend’s Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Championship final involving Glenmore and St Lachtain’s is a novel affair but when you turn back the clock, it transpires that the same two sides met in the 1955 Minor A County Final.

The game which was played on Easter Sunday more than 65 years ago saw St Lachtain’s overcome Glenmore in a high scoring final.

It was the Freshford side’s maiden success at the grade after they lost finals either side of the 1955 victory while Glenmore are still awaiting success at Minor A level.

Lachtain’s won out 8-5 to 4-5 in a game that took place in Nowlan Park and it’s still a game that’s remembered fondly to this day with Sean Buckley one of the standout players on show for Freshford and he later went on to captain Kilkenny to an All-Ireland title.

It was a big win for Freshford but notably it turned out to be the last game of hurling for a number of the Glenmore side.

Father Michael Mernagh hails from Glenmore but is now based in Dublin. He was one of five players who all held central positions in the final where it turned out to be their last game of hurling as they all went off to join the priesthood.

Mernagh is the last man standing of the five from that fateful day and he himself was in attendance when Glenmore defeated Thomastown in the semi-final recently.

History and tradition from that game can also be brought back to the present day as Freshford full back Pa Dillon has a pair of grandsons involved on the Lachtain’s team in Sunday’s final in the shape of James and Darragh Maher who are both key players for Freshford.

Sunday will be a memorable day for whoever comes out on top with a place in senior hurling at stake.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media