12/11/2021

Junior county final looks a close one to call as Mooncoin and Tullogher-Rosbercon collide

Junior county final looks a close one to call as Mooncoin and Tullogher-Rosbercon collide

Tullogher-Rosbercon’s star man Walter Walsh

The JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling Championship final takes place at high noon on Sunday afternoon with Mooncoin and Tullogher-Rosbercon colliding in the decider.

The junior clash is the first part of the double header that also includes the Michael Lyng Hyundai Motors Intermediate Hurling championship final between Glenmore and St Lachtain’s of Freshford.

Mooncoin have the most Kilkenny junior championships in history with a tally of six and they will hope to improve on that figure as they chase a first title since 2016.

Tullogher Rosbercon on the other hand have five titles in total but haven’t achieved county final success at this grade since 2008.

Neither side have been in a final since they last won so both will be going all out in the quest to bring home the Bob Aylward Cup.

The two sides are coming with significant underage pedigree and it’s that influx of youth that has them within 60 minutes of a return to the Intermediate grade in Kilkenny.

It’s a very tough game to call on paper with Tullogher-Rosbercon possibly travelling to UPMC Nowlan park as the narrowest of favourites as a result of having the calibre of player in Walter Walsh on their side.

Tullogher have remained unbeaten throughout a championship that started with a victory over Cloneen in Round 1.

It was then the success over recently relegated St Patrick’s of Ballyragget that took the attention of onlookers before Quarter-Final and Semi-Final victories over Emeralds and James Stephens soon followed.

Tullogher trailed for a lot of the quarter-final with Emeralds before finding a way to win and they then looked very impressive when seeing off the Village with Cian O’Donoghue and Richie Dollard very much to the fore in attack.

Mooncoin on the other hand come into Sunday’s decider on the back of victories over Galmoy, Blacks and Whites and Slieverue.

Mooncoin were pushed hard in both of their opening wins but it was the six goal display against Slieverue that should give them confidence ahead of this weekend.

Mooncoin ran out 6-13 to 0-13 winners in the south Kilkenny derby where Ciaran Quilty, Patrick Walsh and Adam Croke impressing in a devastating attacking display.

It’s that forward threat that gives them a big chance heading into the final for what is sure to be an exciting clash.

