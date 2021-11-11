Kilkenny Camogie finals take place this weekend

It's the marquee weekend in the Kilkenny club camogie calendar with the Junior, Intermediate and Senior finals taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

All three games take place in John Lockes Park in Callan and the Iverk Produce Junior County Final is first up with last year's finalists Mooncoin meeting Piltown.

Mooncoin are unbeaten in the championship thus far and they will start favourites against Pitown's second string outfit.

The Shaws Department Store Intermediate County Final then sees Barrow Rangers and James Stephens collide.

After winning the Junior Championship in 2020, the Village will be aiming to win back to back promotions.

A tight affair is expected after both sides drew in the earlier stages of the championship.

The main event of the weekend sees the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Senior County Final take centre stage on Sunday afternoon.

It's a repeat of the 2019 decider with Dicksboro meeting Piltown.

The Boro were narrow winner two years ago and after defeating defending champions Thomastown in the semi-finals, they will start as favourites.

Piltown have a sizeable county contingent in their ranks though and with Katie Power back to something near her best, they will hope to overturn the result from two years ago.

A cracking weekend of camogie is in store.

Saturday

Iverk Produce Junior County Final- Mooncoin v Piltown in John Locke Park, Callan at 2.00pm

Sunday

Shaws Department Store Intermediate County Final- Barrow Rangers v James Stephens in John Locke Park, Callan at 12.00pm

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Senior County Final- Dicksboro v Piltown in John Locke Park, Callan at 2.00pm