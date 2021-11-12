Clash of the ash! Kilkenny councillors in rival camps for intermediate county final

Cllr Michael McCarthy (Freshford) and Cllr Fidelis Doherty (Glenmore)
With Glenmore and St Lachtain’s set to square up in this Sunday’s intermediate hurling county final, two local councillors have been donning their local colours and enjoying a bit of club rivalry.
Cllr Michael McCarthy (Freshford) is the current leas-cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council while Cllr Fidelis Doherty (Glenmore) is the cathaoirleach. The pair will be keenly watching on Sunday!
Glenmore and St Lachtain's met in the 1955 Minor A County Final. The game, which was played on Easter Sunday, saw St Lachtain’s overcome Glenmore in a high scoring final. Click here for a preview of the match
