St Kieran's open up Leinster campaign in winning style

St. Kieran’s Kilkenny comfortably saw off the challenge of great rivals St. Peter’s from Wexford in the Leinster College’s Senior A Hurling Championship in St. Kieran’s on Tuesday afternoon to get their championship campaign off to the best possible start.

St. Kieran’s had wind advantage in the opening half and used the elements to good effect to build up a commanding 2-13 to 0-2 lead at the interval. The winners were superior in every facet of the play – better first touch and teamwork and also showing an impressive appetite all over the pitch.

The challenge faced by the visiting Wexford college was evident from the early stage when Harry Shine had 1-2 on the scoreboard within four minutes, the goal a delightful ground shot following a low Killian Carey delivery.

The play was mostly towards the Peter’s goal in the opening half with Kieran’s popping over further points through Ben Whitty, Killian Carey, Ted Dunne, the hugely impressive Donagh Murphy, in addition to Harry Shine who continued to find the range from play and frees.

St. Peter’s had a few opportunities for scores, but over-elaboration saw them dispossessed on a number of occasions. They eventually got off the mark with a point from Mick Butler from a free after twenty minutes. They got another from this year’s Wexford minor captain Luke Murphy on twenty-eight minute, but the home side’s dominance was again emphasised when Ted Dunne, despite being double-marked, won a long delivery to score a second goal for St. Kieran’s to see his side ahead 2-13 to 0-2 at half-time.

St. Peter’s had a mountain to climb in the second half even if favoured by the breeze. They did improve in the second half showing much greater commitment and were rewarded with a Rory Devereaux goal on nine minutes.

Although St. Kieran’s were always in control of the game, they were a little casual in the second half and more determined play from St. Peter’s saw they score a second goal on twenty minutes through Aaron Kinsella. Earlier James Carroll and Tommy Phelan pointed for Kieran’s to keep them comfortably ahead of their opponents.

Three points from wing-forward Brian Óg Curran and another from a Mick Butler free made the scoreboard look a little better from the Wexford side’s perspective. Kieran’s almost grabbed a third goal, but Peter’s custodian Tiernan Doyle saved brilliantly from Nick Doheny on the cusp of full-time.

Kieran’s finished well with points from Mikey Raggett and Donagh Murphy to record a deserved win. It will be much tougher for the winners in two weeks when they face Good Counsel.

Teams and Scorers

St. Kieran’s College: Harry Shine (1-9 (0-5 frees); Ted Dunne (1-1); Ben Whitty (0-4, 0-1 free); Donagh Murphy (0-2); Killian Carey, James Carroll, Tommy Phelan & Mikey Raggett (0-1, each).

St. Peter’s College: Brian Óg Curran (0-3); Mick Butler (0-3 frees); Rory Devereaux & Aaron Kinsella (1-0 each); Luke Murphy & Alan Mahon (0-1, each).

St. Kieran’s College: Alan Dunphy; Jack Butler; Alan O’Connor; Sean Moore; Paidí Lennon; Joe Fitzpatrick; Conor Cody; James Carroll; Killian Doyle; Killian Carey; Tommy Phelan; Ben Whitty; Donagh Murphy; Ted Dunne; Harry Shine. Subs used – Nick Doheny; Alex Sheridan; Mikey Raggett; Cathal Keegan & Conor Walton.

St. Peter’s College: Tiernan Doyle; Aaron Kinsella; Eoin O’Meara; Jack Redmond; Alex Boggan; Jack Twomey; Brian Codd; Simon Roche; Alan Mahon; Ollie Murphy; Mick Butler; Brian Óg Curran; Rory Devereaux; Sean Rowley; Luke Murphy. Subs used – Robbie Delaney; Cathal Harding & Alan Malonowski;