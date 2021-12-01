Kilkenny CBS pipped as Colaiste Eoin strike last gasp point in Leinster opener

A strong second half when favoured by the breeze saw Coláiste Eoin secure victory by the narrowest of margin over Kilkenny CBS in the Leinster Colleges championship.

The CBS pressed strongly for a late winner in Stillorgan last Thursday, but Coláiste Eoin pushed up the field to grab the decisive point through Oisín Ó Grádaigh.

The CBS were the better team in the opening half when playing with the breeze at their backs. Gearóid Dunne and Joe Healy scored a brace of points each for the CBS in the opening quarter, with midfielder Cathal Beirne adding another.

From an early stage Coláiste Eoin’s wing forward Conal Ó Riain was the standout player on their team. He was strong on the ball and his distribution was top class.

Kilkenny CBS led 0-5 to 0-2 at the first water-break and they again enjoyed plenty of possession in the second quarter and should have added more than five more points to their tally. Joe Healy (free) and Cathal Beirne responded to an early point at the start of the second quarter from Conal Ó Riain.

On the resumption Gearóid Dunne continued to exert a strong influence on the game with a brace of points. The CBS finished the half well with points from Finn Hogan and a Joe Healy free, leaving them 0-10 to 0-5 up at the break.

Colaiste Eoin dominated the third quarter as the breeze grew in strength. A Joe Healy free pushed the CBS lead out to three points, but it did not last long as the impressive Conal Ó Riain shot to the net to tie the game. Points from Joe Healy and Ciarán Phelan brought the CBS back into the game and they had the margin back to a single point, 1-11 to 0-13 by the second water-break.

The final quarter was close and tight, with the play ebbing and flowing up and down the pitch. Two pointed frees from Gearóid Dunne edged the CBS ahead, but the outstanding Diarmaid Ó Dulaing tied the game, once again from a free.

A Lúc Ó Lochlainn point was answered by late points from Gearóid Dunne and Ciarán Phelan in between a white flag from Diarmaid Ó Dulaing tied the game. In one late attack Oisín Ó Grádaigh found the target from an acute angle to secure a win for his team.

The CBS will be back in action next week against a combined Dublin Colleges team.

Coláiste Eoin - Padráig Ó Buachalla; Conor Mag Ruairc, Jack Basquile, Oisin Ó Raghallaigh; Dara Ó Cinnéide, Diarmaid Ó Dulaing (0-3, 0-2 frees), Ruadhán Mac Giolla Phádraig; Lúc Ó Lochlainn (0-1), Colm Ó Craidhn (0-1); Aodhán Inglis (0-1), Oisín Ó Grádaigh (0-1), Conal Ó Riain (1-5); Jamie Ó Conaire, Conal Ó Drisceoil, Ciarán Ó Donnabhain (0-4, frees).

Kilkenny CBS - Niall Holland; Tadgh Gill, Luca Loli, Rory O’Connor; Charlie Nolan, Gearóid Dunne (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65), Ciarán Phelan (0-2); Cathal Beirne (0-2), Evan Buggy; Paddy Collins, Finn Hogan (0-1), Kevin Moore; Joe Healy (0-5, 0-3 frees), Cillian Hackett, Bill Walton (0-1). Subs: Ivan Bolger, Mikey Stynes.

Referee – Eamonn Kelly (Kildare).