Kilkenny student named on Leinster Under 18 squad for Interprovincial tournament

This Friday (December 3) will see sixty four of the top players in Irish schools line out for the FAI Schools Under 18 Boys’ Interprovincial Tournament which will take place in the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh.

The Interprovincial series will be the first step in the process of selecting the FAI Schools International 18 man squad which will compete in the Centenary Shield competition. The 2021/22 campaign will see the Republic of Ireland Schools select entertain Scotland on St. Patrick’s Day in Home Farm FC, while they’re at home to Northern Ireland in Maginn Park, Buncrana on March 31. The scholars will then travel to Eastleigh to take on England on April 8. The Boys in Green will finish their season away to Wales on April 21 when they visit Caernarfon.

With this in mind, all eyes will be on the Interprovincial series to scout for the best talent on display within our network of post primary schools. The three day event will see a series of six matches played with Provinces awarded two points for a win and one point for a draw. The format leaves for an exciting finale in the Sunday morning outings.

Unfortunately the 2020 Interprovincial series was cancelled last November due to COVID-19 so the provinces will relish a return of this tournament at the weekend.

Many of the management staff have remained with Alan Murphy in Connacht, Paul Browne in Ulster and Ian Ryan in Leinster. Rookie Billy Woods will take over the Head Coaches position from Derek O’Brien this season in Munster. The Under 15 Girls’ won their Interprovincial series a fortnight ago so it will be interesting to see if the double is on this weekend. The last time Munster won the Under 18 Boys competition was in 2012 when Alan Browne (Nagle Community College) and Dessie Hutchinson (De La Salle College, Waterford) were in action for the scholars.

We look forward to a competitive outing on Friday evening with the four teams in action as 2019 Winners Leinster line out against Ulster at 4pm while Munster will take on 2018 Champions Connacht at 6.30pm.

In keeping with the long-standing tradition of maintaining the interest in the competition until the final matches on Sunday, the draw for Saturday’s and Sunday’s matches will be made following the games on Friday evening.

Following the tournament on Sunday evening, a training squad will be selected by the Irish Schools’ management team with their first session scheduled after Christmas.

John McShane has taken over the mantle from outgoing Head Coach William O’Connor (Balbriggan Community College). McShane joined the International setup in 2016 after 8 years involvement with Leinster Schools. He won 6 Interprovincial titles during his tenure, including an impressive 5 in-a-row. John has a wealth of experience and will be excited to get started in his new role when action kicks off Friday.

INTERPROVINCIAL PANELS

ULSTER | Oisin FARRELL, Liam DONNELLY (Loreto Community School, Milford), Colin MOONEY (St. Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs), Tiernan BROWN, Fouad BASHARU, Ryan CREEVY, Fintan DOHERTY (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Adam DUFFY, Sean O’DONNELL, Jamie McKINNEY (Carndonagh Community School), Jamie HARRIS, Mark MBULI (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar), Conor CAMPBELL (Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town), Oisin PORTER (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Cuan LAFFERTY, Marc DOHERTY (Moville Community College)

Management | Paul Browne (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Michael Kelly (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Garrett McDaid (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny)

MUNSTER | Aaron MANNIX (MICC Dunmanway), Alex HEALY BYRNE (Glanmire Community College), Michael McCARTHY (Meanscoil San Nicolas, Waterford), Colin HENDERSON (St. Francis College, Rochestown), Charlie O’BRIEN (Pobalscoil na Trioniode, Youghal), Liam HOPKINS (Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, Cork), David EDUAIBOR (Bishopstown Community School), David CREMIN (Christian Brothers College, Cork), Mark O’MAHONY (Carrigaline Community College), Leon AYINDE (Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork), Zach DUNNE (Presentation Brothers College, Cork), Fionn DOHERTY (Kilkee Community College), Franco UMEH (Ashtown School, Blackrock), Aaron HEALY (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Tony EBHONUAYE, Dara KAVANAGH (De La Salle College, Waterford)

Management | Billy Woods (Glanmire Community College), Brian Nolan (Mount Sion CBS, Waterford), Kevin Condon (Coláiste Dun Íascaigh, Cahir), David Browne (Physio)

LEINSTER | Jack ROSS (Presentation College, Bray), Michael KEYES, Jake McCORMACK (Malahide Community School), Kieran CRUISE, Lennon GILL (St. Benildus College, Stillorgan), Jamie DUGGAN (Cross & Passion College, Kilcullen), Oisín COLEMAN (St. Mary’s Diocesan School, Dundalk), Sam NORVAL (Wexford CBS), Cian DOYLE (Woodbrook College, Bray), Michael RAGGET (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny), Stephen MOHAN, Conor McMANUS (Clonkeen College, Blackrock), Fionn McCARTHY (Naas CBS), Agbo BABATUNDE (Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore), Odhran LAWLOR (Tullamore College), Fintan AGNEW (Scoil Mhuire, Kildare)

Management | Ian Ryan (St. Mac Dara’s Community College, Templeogue), Fintan Sheridan (St. Kevin’s Community College, Clondalkin), Davey Cullen (Woodbrook College, Bray), Ferdia McKeon (Physio)

CONNACHT | Kieran McDONAGH (Presentation College, Headford), Michael LAVIN (Coláiste Muire, Ballymote), Ryan NOLAN (Holy Rosary College, Mountbellow), Darragh REILLY, Aaron HEANEY (St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar), Niall HOLOHAN (Carrick on Shannon Community School), Eanna CLANCY (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Mark O’HALLORAN, Adam O’HALLORAN (Clarin College, Athenry), Steven HEALY, James MURPHY (Calasanctius College, Oranmore), David TARMEY, Mikey McCULLAGH, Gerard O’RIORDAIN (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Co na Gaillimhe), Churchill IDEMUDIA (St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway), James LUKAU (Merlin College, Galway)

Management | Alan Murphy (St. Joseph’s College, Galway), Alex Lee (St. Joseph’s College, Galway), Kevin Murphy (Coach), Keith McTigue (Coach)

UNDER 18 BOYS’ INTERPROVINCIAL TOURNAMENT | AUL COMPLEX, CLONSHAUGH

Friday, December 3

4.00pm Leinster vs Ulster

6.30pm Connacht vs Munster

Saturday, December 4

3.00pm Draw will be made on Friday evening

5.30pm Draw will be made on Friday evening

Sunday, December 5

10.30am Fixtures TBC

12.30pm Fixtures TBC