Search

04 Dec 2021

Experience tells for Shamrocks as they see off Mount Leinster Rangers in Leinster opener

Shamrocks 0-22 Mount Leinster Rangers 0-16

Experience tells for Shamrocks as they see off Mount Leinster Rangers in Leinster opener

Colin Fennelly of Shamrocks Ballyhale in action against Richard Kelly of Mount Leinster Rangers during the AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Shamrocks of Ballyhale kicked off their 2021 Leinster club championship campaign with a hard fought six point victory over Mount Leinster Rangers at Netwatch Cullen Park this afternoon.

Despite leading by nine points at the end of the opening half, Shamrocks needed a strong final quarter to fend off a resurgent Mount Leinster Rangers side who are managed by Kilkenny selector Conor Phelan.

Mount Leinster Rangers were having their first competitive game in almost three months after defeating St Mullins in the Carlow final back in September but despite that lack of activity they still gave Shamrocks a bit of a scare and if it weren't for Dean Mason making a crucial save in the 52nd minute, the result may have been different.

The Kilkenny champions made all the early running in a contest that turned into a real game of two halves with a strong wind blowing down the pitch throughout.

With Adrian Mullen, Joe Cuddihy and Brian Cody all in fine form the Kilkenny champions led 0-14 to 0-5 at the half-time break.

Mount Leinster Rangers were much improved in the second period with the free taking exploits of Denis Murphy getting them back into contention and they reduced the deficit to three points at one stage.

Mason's late save proved crucial for Shamrocks though and they took control in the final quarter with TJ Reid, Joe Cuddihy and Eoin Cody all knocking over late points as James O'Connor's men sealed a place in the semi-final against St Rynaghs of Offaly next Sunday.

Scorers for Shamrocks: TJ Reid (0-6, 0-3f,0-1 65), Joe Cuddihy (0-4), Brian Cody (0-4), Adrian Mullen (0-3), Eoin Cody (0-3), Evan Shefflin (0-1) and Ronan Corcoran (0-1)

Scorers for Mount Leinster Rangers: Denis Murphy (0-12, 0-11f), Fiachra Fitzpatrick (0-1), Richard Coady (0-1), Ted Joyce (0-1) and Gary Kelly (0-1)

Shamrocks: Dean Mason; Darren Mullen, Joey Holden, Kevin Mullen; Evan Shefflin, Richie Reid, Brian Butler; Darragh Corcoran, Ronan Corcoran; Colin Fennelly, TJ Reid, Brian Cody; Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody, Joe Cuddihy.

Subs: Eoin Reid for D.Mullen 23 mins, Gavin Butler for B.Butler 49 mins, Eoin Kenneally for Cuddihy 63 mins. 

Mount Leinster Rangers: Dean Grennan; Gary Kelly, David Phelan, Michael Doyle; Richard Kelly, Diarmuid Byrne, Gary Lawlor; Paul Coady, Richard Coady; Fiachra Fitzpatrick, Chris Nolan, Kevin McDonald; Denis Murphy, Jon Nolan, Edward Byrne.

Subs: Ted Joyce for Byrne 13 mins.

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media