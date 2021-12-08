World and Olympic champion visits Kilkenny

Brittney Reese (Olympic & World Long Jump Champion) and David Roche (Roche Injury Clinic) at the Watershed in Kilkenny. Pic: Vicky Comerford
Former World and Olympic champion Brittney Reese made the trip to Kilkenny last week when she linked up with David Roche of the Roche Injury Clinic.
The America long-jump star was in the marble city to work on all things with regards injury prevention & performance.
Reese won gold at the London Olympic Games in 2012 and the Roche Injury Clinic was honoured to be recognised for their healthcare services and to be known as far as America as a clinic that achieves the highest level of results.
They were very proud that Brittney would travel to see them in Kilkenny.
Brittney Reese (Olympic & World Long Jump Champion) and David Roche (Roche Injury Clinic) at the Watershed in Kilkenny. Pic: Vicky Comerford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.