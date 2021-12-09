Search

09 Dec 2021

Eoin Murphy the sole Kilkenny representative on all-star hurling team for 2021

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate the selection

Eoin Murphy is winning his third all-star award

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy has been selected on the all-star hurling team for 2021.

Murphy has been rewarded wth a third award after enjoying a stellar season between the sticks for the Cats that saw him produce big performances against Wexford, Dublin and Cork.

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate with a record breaking 12 selections with only Murphy, Conor Prunty of Waterford and Tony Kelly of Clare breaking the monopoly of the Treaty County.

It's the first time that any county has reached a double figure of selections in either hurling or football since the concept was created 50 years ago and just showcases the dominance Limerick enjoyed throughout the championship campaign.

Barry Nash, William O'Donoghue, Darragh O'Donovan, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey are all winning their maiden award for the All-Ireland champions.

In another first, All-Ireland finalists Cork miss out completely.

The teams was chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games correspondents from across, print, radio, TV and digital media, chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy.

In light of the on-going pandemic and its restrictions, a decision was taken not to proceed with the traditional presentation banquet. However, the event will still be showcased live by RTE 1 television in a special programme this Friday at 7pm.

The PwC All-Stars for Football 2021 will be announced live on the night of the awards which also see the naming of the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Year in hurling and football as well as the Young Players of the Year in both codes.

PWC All Star Hurling Team- 

Eoin Murphy (Glenmore, Kilkenny); Seán Finn (Bruff, Limerick), Conor Prunty (Abbeyside, Waterford), Barry Nash (South Liberties, Limerick); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick), Declan Hannon (Adare, Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon, Limerick); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s, Limerick), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Ahane, Limerick); Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Limerick), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick).

 

