Search

12 Dec 2021

Kilkenny Tennis Club raise money in fundraising competition

Kilkenny Tennis Club raise funds in fundraising competition

Pictured are Frank Chambers and Ian Wilson (Carlow KIlkenny HomeCare Team) with Brian Fennelly (President) and Ivan Powell (Captain)

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

A cheque was handed over to Ian Wilson, representing the Home Care Team from a successful outdoor tennis competition held by Kilkenny Tennis Club.

The annual fundraising competition was extra popular this year, with an amazing €17, 765 being raised for this valuable and important service. Generous corporate sponsorship was received in the form of “court sponsorship” on the night, individual donations were received, and entry fees were donated by the club and the raffle which took place on the night, proved very popular.

The Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and Kilkenny Club have a longstanding connection, with the first tournament being won by Derry McPhillips and Lorraine Durnham in the early 1990s.

The Home Care team was represented at the tournament by Frank Chambers on the night. In his speech at the prize giving, he reinforced the importance of the Home Care team role, now more than ever with the onset of Covid-19 – currently more people are needing/wanting to be cared for at home for this important ‘end of life’ stage. The demand for home care is high.

This year’s competition was in memory of Tom Madigan and Tommy Tyrrell, two of the club’s beloved past members, who both had cause to use the services of the Home Care Team.

On the night, there were three cups presented. The Tom Madigan Cup was presented by Ita Madigan (Tom’s wife). The Helen Fitzgerald Cup was also presented, and the Tommy Tyrrell Cup was presented by Mingha Flannery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media