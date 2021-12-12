Kilkenny's Cathal O'Reilly part of Irish team that secured silver medal at SPAR European Cross Country Championships

Cathal O'Reilly of Ireland competing in the U20 Men's 6000m during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships Fingal-Dublin 2021 at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
The Irish men’s U20 have secured a superb team silver medal on a stunning start to the day for team Ireland at this morning’s 2021 SPAR European Cross Country Championships at the Sport Ireland Campus in Fingal.
The team of Abdel Laadjel (6th), Dean Casey (13th), Nick Griggs (16th), Scott Fagan (21st), Sean Kay (50th ), and Cathal O’Reilly (77th) produced a superb Irish display to secure the silver, with the first three athletes home all inside the top 20, for a combined score of 35.
Great Britain & NI (34) secured the team gold, with Israel taking bronze (37).
The individual gold medal went the way of Axel Vang Christensen of Denmark (17.53) who thrilled fans will a brilliant front running display. Abdullahi Dahir Rabi (18.18) of Norway claimed the individual silver, with Denmark’s Joel Ibler Lilleso (18.21) taking bronze.
Individual Race Result
1 DEN CHRISTENSEN Axel Vang 17:53
2 NOR RABI Abdullahi Dahir 18:18
3 DEN LILLESØ Joel Ibler 18:21
Ireland Result - Club – Coach - Result
Men's U20 - Abdel Laadjel - Donore Harriers AC - Ray Treacy 6th 18:30
Men's U20 - Dean Casey - Ennis Track Club - Pat Hogan 13th 18:38
Men's U20 - Nick Griggs - Mid Ulster AC - Mark Kirk 16th 18:42
Men's U20 - Scott Fagan - Metro St Brigid's - Brian Tremble 21st 18:49
Men's U20 - Sean Kay - Clonliffe Harriers - Stephen Bateson 50th 19:22
Men's U20 - Cathal O'Reilly - Kilkenny City Harriers - Niamh Richardson 77th 20:01
Team Result
1 Great Britain & NI GBR 34
2 Ireland IRL 35
3 Israel ISR 37
Cathal O'Reilly of Ireland competing in the U20 Men's 6000m during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships Fingal-Dublin 2021 at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Pictured are Frank Chambers and Ian Wilson (Carlow KIlkenny HomeCare Team) with Brian Fennelly (President) and Ivan Powell (Captain)
Aoibhe Richardson is all set for the European Cross-Country Championships, which will be held in Abbotstown on Sunday. Pic: Vicky Comerford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.