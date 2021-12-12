Search

12 Dec 2021

Kilkenny's Cathal O'Reilly part of Irish team that secured silver medal at SPAR European Cross Country Championships

Cathal O'Reilly of Ireland competing in the U20 Men's 6000m during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships Fingal-Dublin 2021 at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Darragh Browne

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

The Irish men’s U20 have secured a superb team silver medal on a stunning start to the day for team Ireland at this morning’s 2021 SPAR European Cross Country Championships at the Sport Ireland Campus in Fingal.

 The team of Abdel Laadjel (6th), Dean Casey (13th), Nick Griggs (16th), Scott Fagan (21st), Sean Kay (50th ), and Cathal O’Reilly (77th) produced a superb Irish display to secure the silver, with the first three athletes home all inside the top 20, for a combined score of 35.

Great Britain & NI (34) secured the team gold, with Israel taking bronze (37).

The individual gold medal went the way of Axel Vang Christensen of Denmark (17.53) who thrilled fans will a brilliant front running display. Abdullahi Dahir Rabi (18.18) of Norway claimed the individual silver, with Denmark’s Joel Ibler Lilleso (18.21) taking bronze.

 

Individual Race Result

1 DEN CHRISTENSEN Axel Vang 17:53                                    

2 NOR RABI Abdullahi Dahir 18:18

3 DEN LILLESØ Joel Ibler 18:21

 

Ireland Result  - Club – Coach - Result

Men's U20 - Abdel Laadjel - Donore Harriers AC - Ray Treacy 6th 18:30

Men's U20 - Dean Casey - Ennis Track Club - Pat Hogan 13th 18:38

Men's U20 - Nick Griggs - Mid Ulster AC - Mark Kirk 16th 18:42

Men's U20 - Scott Fagan - Metro St Brigid's - Brian Tremble 21st 18:49

Men's U20 - Sean Kay - Clonliffe Harriers - Stephen Bateson   50th 19:22

Men's U20 - Cathal O'Reilly - Kilkenny City Harriers - Niamh Richardson 77th 20:01

 

Team Result

1             Great Britain & NI            GBR       34

2             Ireland  IRL         35

3             Israel     ISR         37

 

