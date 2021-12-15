Major funding boost for sports to recover and grow in Kilkenny

A funding boost of € 122,750 has been announced to help sports organisations in Kilkenny and Carlow to recover and grow post pandemic, Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has confirmed.

Under the Department of Sport’s Local Sports Partnership (LSP) Small Grant Scheme, Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership has been awarded €43,000 and Carlow Sports Partnership €28,800.

Separately, Carlow Sports Partnership was also awarded €50,950 under the LSP Grassroots Sport Support. The local funding is part of an €80 million national package of grants designed to help sports recover and grow, support grassroots networks of clubs and local sports partnerships, and ensure people of all ages and abilities return to sport and physical activity.

It includes grants for National Governing Bodies to further advance participation opportunities and funding to local sports partnerships for the provision of sports equipment including the roll out of defibrillators for clubs, kits for school children and state of the art equipment for high-performance athletes.

Specific investment has been provided for the disability sport sector in line with the SportForAll initiative with, amongst others, Special Olympics Ireland, the Irish Wheelchair Association and Paralympics Ireland receiving financial support. A number of the approved equipment grants are also specifically targeted at disability sport.

“This funding recognises the immense contribution that sport and physical activity has made to Ireland’s response to the pandemic and will help to provide stability and certainty to the sports sector as it emerges from the pandemic and plans for 2022”, Deputy Phelan commented. “The last two years have been two of the most challenging for all sports organisations and the announcement of this funding will come as a relief for the sector.

"This additional funding, coupled with the increase in the budget for sport in 2022, will ensure the long-term viability of our sports organisations, high performance sport and will make sure sport remains accessible to all.”