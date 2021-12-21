Search

21 Dec 2021

Mooncoin to enjoy home comforts in Leinster Junior Hurling Final

Martin O'Neill in action for Mooncoin in their Leinster semi-final victory over Tara Rocks. Pic: Willie Dempsey

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Mooncoin will have the familiar surroundings of UPMC Nowlan Park as the venue for their Leinster Junior Hurling Final with Shamrocks of Offaly on Saturday the 8th of January.

The Kilkenny champions have been hugely impressive in dispatching of Oliver Plunketts (Westmeath) and Tara Rocks (Wexford) in recent weeks and they will be hoping to claim their second title at the grade after previously defeating Lusmagh of Offaly in 2015.

The game throws in at 1.00pm and is one of a number of big club clashes that are taking place in January.

Fresh from their Leinster senior club victory on Sunday, Shamrocks of Ballyhale will take on Galway champions St.Thomas in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday January 23.

