29 Dec 2021

Kilkenny GAA- Under 21 Hurling semi-finals kick off 2022 schedule

While Mooncoin and Shamrocks of Ballyhale are very much still involved in the Leinster and All-Ireland club championships at both junior and senior level, both clubs still have a chance of local Under 21 success in the new year with the resumption of the underage competition.

A Shamrocks side that includes the likes of dual young hurler of the year Eoin Cody will travel to Thomastown on Sunday afternoon for a semi-final meeting with their near neighbours.

The other last four clash sees Mooncoin play host to Dicksboro just five days before the Kilkenny junior champions meet Shamrocks of Offaly in the Leinster final.

Dicksboro are aiming to complete the clean sweep of underage titles in Kilkenny after they already claimed minor and Under 19 victories in 2021.

GAA Fixtures

J.J Kavanagh and Sons U21 A Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Sunday January 2nd- Thomastown v Shamrocks, Thomastown, 1.30pm

Tuesday January 4th- Mooncoin v Dicksboro, Mooncoin, 7.00pm

