Rising number of covid cases delays new year return of Kilkenny soccer

The Kilkenny and District soccer league will not return to action as scheduled this weekend with a number of clubs seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases.
After a small break for Christmas, junior soccer in Kilkenny was primed to re-commence over the next few days but the worsening situation around the country has put a halt to those plans.
KDSL Honorary Secretary Tom Mullins released a statement to all clubs confirming the news: “All games are postponed this weekend due to the high numbers of Covid-19 in clubs.”
It is hoped that this will only prove to be a brief stoppage as the KDSL hope to complete the league for the first time in two years.
