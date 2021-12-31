Search

31 Dec 2021

New season starting in Kilkenny community 6-a-side football league

New season starting in Kilkenny community 6-a-side football league

Reporter:

Andy Thorley

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

A new season is starting in the Kilkenny 6 a side leagues – and teams are urged to join now before the last few remaining places are snapped up!

The popular and award winning leagues, which takes place at The Watershed on Sunday is looking to expand, and teams are competing for top prizes, in the revamped Leisure Leagues Prize Draw – which has already seen thousands of pounds with of prizes given away.

In addition, the best players could find themselves representing their country in the world cup, as Leisure Leagues are conducting the trials to enable players to play for their national team.

There is reduced entry to all new teams, meaning a saving of €30 on the Sunday league before the new season kicks off at the end of January

All matches are refereed by qualified officials and all equipment is provided and all profits are donated to Cancer Research, Dogs Trust and Blind Children UK.

Anyone who wants to join the 6-a-side leagues in Kilkenny can do so here: https://www.leisureleagues.ie/ league/watershed-sports- centre/kilkenny-sunday

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media