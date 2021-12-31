New season starting in Kilkenny community 6-a-side football league

A new season is starting in the Kilkenny 6 a side leagues – and teams are urged to join now before the last few remaining places are snapped up!

The popular and award winning leagues, which takes place at The Watershed on Sunday is looking to expand, and teams are competing for top prizes, in the revamped Leisure Leagues Prize Draw – which has already seen thousands of pounds with of prizes given away.

In addition, the best players could find themselves representing their country in the world cup, as Leisure Leagues are conducting the trials to enable players to play for their national team.

There is reduced entry to all new teams, meaning a saving of €30 on the Sunday league before the new season kicks off at the end of January

All matches are refereed by qualified officials and all equipment is provided and all profits are donated to Cancer Research, Dogs Trust and Blind Children UK.

Anyone who wants to join the 6-a-side leagues in Kilkenny can do so here: https://www.leisureleagues.ie/ league/watershed-sports- centre/kilkenny-sunday