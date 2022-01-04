Search

04 Jan 2022

Aoife Prendergast to captain Kilkenny Camogie side in 2022

League fixtures have also been revealed

Aoife Prendergast in action during Dicksboro's Senior Championship victory over Piltown in 2021. Pic: Billy Culleton

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Dicksboro's Aoife Prendergast will captain the Kilkenny senior camogie team for the upcoming season.

Prendergast takes over from Meighan Farrell after she led her club to senior championship success last November.

Before she leads her county though, Prendergast has club matters at hand with Dicksboro meeting St.Judes of Dublin in the Leinster Senior Championship semi-final in Palmerstown on Sunday week.

Kilkenny are the current league champions and they will open up the defence of their title with a home tie against Limerick on the first weekend in February.

The Cats have been placed in Group 2 of the league and they will also have away games with Clare and Cork.

Elsewhere the Kilkenny Intermediate team will face into a Division 2 campaign in a group alongside Waterford, Tipperary and Westmeath.

The Kilkenny minor side have also learned their fate ahead of the defence of their All-Ireland title with group games against Waterford and Clare on successive weekends in February.

Local News

