The week's Kilkenny GAA Fixtures

SATURDAY
Leinster Junior Hurling Championship Final
Mooncoin v Shamrocks (Offaly); UPMC Nowlan Park, 1pm
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Under 21 A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Thomastown v Shamrocks Ballyhale; Thomastown, 1pm
MONDAY
Leinster PP B Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round
Colaiste Mhuire, Johnstown v Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore, Fenians GAA, 12 noon.
