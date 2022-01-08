Search

08 Jan 2022

Walsh hat-trick helps Mooncoin to Leinster junior hurling success over battling Shamrocks

Mooncoin 4-13 Shamrocks 0-15

Walsh hat-trick helps Mooncoin to Leinster junior hurling success over battling Shamrocks

The Mooncoin team that won the Leinster Junior hurling title this afternoon

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Mooncoin made it a second Leinster Junior hurling title in five years when they ran out 4-13 to 0-15 winners over Shamrocks of Offaly in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Patrick Walsh was the Mooncoin star on the day as he netted a hat-trick of goals in a final tally of 3-6 as the Mooncoin forward threat eventually made their class count.

Walsh’s opening half goal was key as Mooncoin maintained a one point lead at the break with Nigel Dunne the Shamrocks ace up front as he finished with ten points from placed balls.

Mooncoin had scored 17 goals in their last four games and they added three more in the second period to move clear but Shamrocks will look back on Walsh’s effort in the 50th minute with a bit of regret as it looked as if full back Conor Condron had earlier being fouled and there was only four points between the sides at the time.

Mairtin Gannon was the other goal scorer for Mooncoin but they know they will need to improve if they are to reach an All-Ireland final at the beginning of February.

The final scoreline is pretty unjust on the Shamrocks effort after they competed valiantly for over three quarters of the contest.

The Offaly club can still look back on a very successful few months and their main objective will be to get out of the Offaly Intermediate championship later in the season.

Despite Mooncoin knocking over a free within seconds of the start when Martin O’Neill fired over from distance, it was an opening few minutes that was dictated by Shamrocks.

A point from play by Shane O’Toole-Greene came between a brace of frees from the stick of former Offaly footballer Nigel Dunne as the outsiders moved into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

Patrick Walsh and Conor Moran then exchanged efforts before Ciaran Quilty got Mooncoin’s first point from play in the 9th minute.

Dunne then brought his tally to three points with another free but Mooncoin rallied towards the end of the first quarter.

A Patrick Walsh score brought the Kilkenny side within a point and the full forward struck for the game’s opening goal in the 14th minute when he latched onto a break from a sideline cut to fire past Niall Darcy and give his team a 1-4 to 0-5 lead at the first water break.

Dunne replied with a free for Shamrocks before three points on the bounce from Quilty, O’Neill and Patrick Walsh moved Mooncoin four points clear.

Shamrocks battled back though and after a series of frees from the super accurate Dunne as well as a point from play by Shane O’Toole-Greene, there was only a point between the teams at the break (1-8 to 0-10).

Shamrocks had the aid of a strong breeze at their backs in the second period but Mooncoin rocked them with a quickfire 1-1 with an Adam Croke point followed up by a goal for Mairtin Gannon after Patrick Walsh set up the centre forward to finish.

Nigel Dunne then added on two more frees to reduce the gap back to three points before a series of scoreless play resulted until Jim Delahunty pointed from distance and Patrick Walsh rather controversially added his second goal.

Walsh’s effort in the 50th minute came as a result of Shamrocks full back Conor Condron appearing to be fouled but referee Caymon Flynn waved play on and the Mooncoin sharpshooter made no mistake in finding the net.

That left Mooncoin with a 3-10 to 0-12 advantage at the second water break and they didn’t look back from there with Walsh completing his hat-trick in the 52nd minute after blasting the sliotar into the top corner.

Shamrocks replied late on with points from Dunne, Stephen Malone and David Molloy but it was Mooncoin’s day with Walsh adding on another two points before sub Lee Treacy rounded off the scoring.

Mooncoin will now go forward to play Salthill-Knocnacarra in the All-Ireland junior semi-final in two weeks time.

 Teams and Scorers

Mooncoin- Patrick Walsh (3-6, 0-2f), Mairtin Gannon (1-0), Ciaran Quilty (0-2), Martin O’Neill (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 65), Jim Delahunty, Lee Treacy and Adam Croke (0-1 each)

Shamrocks- Nigel Dunne (0-10, 0-10f), Shane O’Toole-Greene (0-2), Stephen Malone, Conor Moran and David Molloy (0-1 each)

Mooncoin- Eoin Purcell; Aidan Doyle, Shane Walsh, Mark Kearns; Jim Delahunty, Martin O’Neill, Cormac Daly; Conor Brophy, Sean Gannon; Ciaran Quilty, Mairtin Gannon, John Fitzgerald; Adam Croke, Patrick Walsh, Killian Hogan.

Subs: Sean O’Dwyer for S.Walsh 27 mins, Kevin Crowley for Brophy 42 mins, Oisin Henebery for Croke 56 mins, Lee Treacy for P.Walsh 59 mins.

Shamrocks- Niall Darcy; Jack Molloy, Conor Condron, Sean Cantwell; Stephen Malone, Cal Ahearne, Padraig Cantwell; Dan Heffernan, Alan Foster, Conor Moran, Daragh Minnock, Shane Heffernan; David Molloy, Shane O’Toole-Greene, Nigel Dunne.

Subs: Adrian Minnock for Heffernan 10 mins, Darren Meacle for D.Minnock 45 mins.

Referee- Caymon Flynn (Westmeath)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media