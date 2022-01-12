Tickets on sale for upcoming Thyestes Day at Gowran Park with restricted attendance

Coko Beach under the tutelage of Jack Kennedy clears the last fence on the way to victory in the Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park last January. Pic: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Thyestes Day at Gowran Park is fast approcaching and with a restricted atttendance permitted to attend, tickets are selling fast.
The raceday which stops the county takes place on Thursday, January 27 and is one of the highlights in the local social calendar.
Having any sort of crowd will be a boost to the track's officials after the event took place in front of an empty crowd last January.
Gordon Elliott's Coko Beach claimed Goffs Thyestes Chase glory in 2021 and as usual a hugely competitive race is expected in two week's time.
Tickets are only available online and its €25 for an Adult and €20 for a Student/OAP.
Tickets can be bought here- https://www.gowranpark.ie/racing/buy-tickets/
