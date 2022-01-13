Cody and Shefflin set for May showdown as Kilkenny's Leinster SHC fixtures are revealed

Kilkenny's Richie Hogan in action during the 2020 Leinster hurling final with Galway. Pic; Sportsfile
Kilkenny hurling supporters will need to get used to evening fare with four of the Cats round robin games in the Leinster Senior Hurling championship fixed to take place on a Saturday.
The one outliar is the game everyone in the county is itching to see when Brian Cody sends his Kilkenny team to Salthill as they face Henry Shefflin's Galway in Pearse Stadium on Sunday, May 1 with a 2.00pm throw-in.
Kilkenny will be aiming to make it three Leinster titles on the trot and they will kick off their campaign away to Westmeath on Saturday, April 16.
The Cats then play host to Laois a week later before they meet Galway in what undoubtedly will be a stiff test.
There is then a week's break before Kilkenny meet Dublin in Parnell Park and they round off the series of games at home to Wexford.
In total it's five weeks in six games with the Leinster hurling final scheduled for Saturday, June 4 in Croke Park at 7.00pm.
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures
Westmeath v Kilkenny- Saturday, April 16 in TEG Cusack Park at 6.00pm
Kilkenny v Laois- Saturday, April 23 in UPMC Nowlan Park at 5.30pm
Galway v Kilkenny- Sunday, May 1 in Pearse Stadium, Salthill at 2.00pm (Live on RTE )
Dublin v Kilkenny- Saturday, May 14 in Parnell Park at 6.00pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Kilkenny v Wexford- Saturday, May 21 in UPMC Nowlan Park at 6.00pm (Live on Sky Sports)
Harry and Lauren Costello, Bonnettstown, enjoyed making snow angels in the snow during the cold snap last yea
Kilkenny's Richie Hogan in action during the 2020 Leinster hurling final with Galway. Pic; Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.