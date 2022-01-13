Search

13 Jan 2022

Cody and Shefflin set for May showdown as Kilkenny's Leinster SHC fixtures are revealed

Cody and Shefflin set for May showdown as Kilkenny's Leinster SHC fixtures are revealed

Kilkenny's Richie Hogan in action during the 2020 Leinster hurling final with Galway. Pic; Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

13 Jan 2022

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny hurling supporters will need to get used to evening fare with four of the Cats round robin games in the Leinster Senior Hurling championship fixed to take place on a Saturday.

The one outliar is the game everyone in the county is itching to see when Brian Cody sends his Kilkenny team to Salthill as they face Henry Shefflin's Galway in Pearse Stadium on Sunday, May 1 with a 2.00pm throw-in.

Kilkenny will be aiming to make it three Leinster titles on the trot and they will kick off their campaign away to Westmeath on Saturday, April 16.

The Cats then play host to Laois a week later before they meet Galway in what undoubtedly will be a stiff test.

There is then a week's break before Kilkenny meet Dublin in Parnell Park and they round off the series of games at home to Wexford.

In total it's five weeks in six games with the Leinster hurling final scheduled for Saturday, June 4 in Croke Park at 7.00pm.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures

Westmeath v Kilkenny- Saturday, April 16 in TEG Cusack Park at 6.00pm

Kilkenny v Laois- Saturday, April 23 in UPMC Nowlan Park at 5.30pm

Galway v Kilkenny- Sunday, May 1 in Pearse Stadium, Salthill at 2.00pm (Live on RTE )

Dublin v Kilkenny- Saturday, May 14 in Parnell Park at 6.00pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Kilkenny v Wexford- Saturday, May 21 in UPMC Nowlan Park at 6.00pm (Live on Sky Sports)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media