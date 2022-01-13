Cody and Shefflin set for May showdown as Kilkenny's Leinster SHC fixtures are revealed

Kilkenny hurling supporters will need to get used to evening fare with four of the Cats round robin games in the Leinster Senior Hurling championship fixed to take place on a Saturday.

The one outliar is the game everyone in the county is itching to see when Brian Cody sends his Kilkenny team to Salthill as they face Henry Shefflin's Galway in Pearse Stadium on Sunday, May 1 with a 2.00pm throw-in.

Kilkenny will be aiming to make it three Leinster titles on the trot and they will kick off their campaign away to Westmeath on Saturday, April 16.

The Cats then play host to Laois a week later before they meet Galway in what undoubtedly will be a stiff test.

There is then a week's break before Kilkenny meet Dublin in Parnell Park and they round off the series of games at home to Wexford.

In total it's five weeks in six games with the Leinster hurling final scheduled for Saturday, June 4 in Croke Park at 7.00pm.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures

Westmeath v Kilkenny- Saturday, April 16 in TEG Cusack Park at 6.00pm

Kilkenny v Laois- Saturday, April 23 in UPMC Nowlan Park at 5.30pm

Galway v Kilkenny- Sunday, May 1 in Pearse Stadium, Salthill at 2.00pm (Live on RTE )

Dublin v Kilkenny- Saturday, May 14 in Parnell Park at 6.00pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Kilkenny v Wexford- Saturday, May 21 in UPMC Nowlan Park at 6.00pm (Live on Sky Sports)