Date change for Kilkenny's Walsh Cup clash with Wexford

The Kilkenny hurlers second game in the season beginning Walsh Cup has been rescheduled to take place on Saturday, January 22.
The local derby which will take place in Chadwicks Wexford Park was originally stated for the following Sunday afternoon at 2pm.
Wexford will go into the game after defeating Laois in Round 1 while the Cats are preparing themselves for a clash with the O'Moore County this Sunday in Callan.
The weekend after next looks a stacked one on paper with both Mooncoin and Shamrocks Ballyhale also on All-Ireland semi-final duty.
BREAKING: @KilkennyCLG v @OfficialWexGAA 's Walsh Cup match has been rearranged to Saturday 22 January in Chadwicks Wexford Park@blowincat @Kilkenny_GAA— CRKC 88.7FM (@CRKC1) January 14, 2022
Kilkenny and Wexford players in action during the 2020 Walsh Cup semi-final at John Locke Park in Callan. Kilkenny will be back at the same venue for Sunday’s game against Laois Picture: Ray McManus
