Barrow Rangers triumph in extra-time battle with Camross

Barrow Rangers booked their place in the semi-finals of the Leinster Intermediate Camogie Championship after running out 0-11 to 1-7 winners over Camross after extra-time this afternoon.

Camross were the first on the scoreboard on their home turf, as the talented teenager Aimee Collier placed over a lovely score.

Camross enjoyed a lot of possession during the opening period, but Barrow Rangers centre-back, Miriam Bambrick, cleaned up a lot of the danger and was very tidy in possession herself.

It took a while for the next score, but Barrow Rangers did manage to get themselves on the scoreboard through Roisín Breen, who placed over a free from an angle. Breen was back on the scoresheet moments later to give Barrow Rangers the lead, as she converted another placed ball.

Camross full-forward, Kirsten Keenan, knocked over the last score of the first quarter, as Keenan converted a free. It was a very physical contest across the field, as well as being quite stop-start, and that meant it was only 0-2 to 0-2 at this stage.

The second quarter was more of the same, as both sides struggled to make inroads into their full-forward line. Barrow Rangers did take the lead after the break in play, as Roisín Breen’s free dropped short into the Camross goalmouth, with Katie O’Byrne quickest to react and firing over the crossbar from close-range.

Camross levelled once more through Kirsten Keenan. The Barrow Rangers goalkeeper, Kayla Joyce Foley, handpassed it straight to Keenan, but Keenan could only fire over the bar for a point when the goal was open.

Camross had a few more wides before the end of the half, as they failed to convert a few free-taking opportunities which would have given them a lead at half-time. The sides went in level, 0-3 apiece, in a hard-hitting first half.

Camross continued to pile on the wides after the half-time interval. They did eventually get on the scoreboard, and it was a score worth waiting for.

Gráinne Delaney received the ball around the middle of the park and sharply turned her marker, leaving her for dead. Delaney then slotted over a wonderful point between the posts from distance, which was the stand-out score of the match.

Barrow Rangers responded well, with Roisín Breen placing over two points from placed balls in a row to help them re-take the lead. Camross replied with the equaliser just before the third quarter came to an end, as Keenan knocked over a free.

Both sides were defending strongly at the start of the fourth quarter, but a bit of luck went Camross’ way to give them an advantage. Sarah Ann Fitzgerald‘a long-range free was struck powerfully, and the sliotar ended up in the back of the Barrow Rangers net.

Camross had a goal advantage now, but Barrow Rangers weren’t going to make the last ten minutes straightforward for them. The away side kept plugging away and they were rewarded with Roisín Breen landing two frees between the uprights.

Camross were trying to hobble over the finish line at this stage, as they held on to a one point lead. Their challenge was made even more difficult with the sending off of Lizzie Ryan, the Camross midfielder.

With practically the last puck of the sixty minutes, Roisín Breen held her nerve to strike over a free and send this Leinster Intermediate camogie quarter-final into extra-time.

The positive news for Camross was that Lizzie Ryan was eligible to return to the field for extra-time. However, the momentum was firmly with the Kilkenny outfit, and they almost grabbed their first goal of the game at the start of extra-time.

Katie O’Byrne put Camross keeper, Aedín Lowry, under pressure and turned her over. O’Byrne quickly turned around and swung for goal, but somehow Lowry managed to get her hurl to the effort and defect it wide. Roisín Breen did score the resulting 45’ though to put Barrow Rangers ahead.

That was the only score of the first half of extra-time. At the beginning of the second half, Miriam Bambrick landed a point from a difficult angle to put Barrow Rangers two points to the good.

Camross were given a lifeline though with a couple of minutes left. Aimee Collier was deemed to be fouled in the square, and Camross were awarded a penalty. Sarah Ann Fitzgerald’s penalty was high and over the bar though, and Camross had to settle for just a point.

Roisín Breen placed over another 45’ for Barrow Rangers. While Kirsten Keenan responded for Camross to leave one between them again, the women in black and yellow couldn’t force penalties and it was the Kilkenny outfit who went through.

Teams and Scorers

Barrow Rangers- Roisín Breen 0-9 (0-7 frees, 0-2 45’), Katie O’Byrne and Miriam Bambrick 0-1 each

Camross- Kirsten Keenan 0-5 (0-3 frees), Sarah Ann Fitzgerald 1-1 (1-0 free, 0-1 pen), Aimee Collier 0-1

Barrow Rangers- Kayla Joyce Foley; Patrice Mullins, Aideen O’Connor, Mary Wall; Anna Purcell, Miriam Bambrick, Aimee Morrissey; Ellen Purcell, Orla Bambury (C); Rachel Collier, Roisín Breen, Johanne Barcoe; Rebecca Holden, Collette Dormer, Katie O’Byrne.

Sub: Chloe Brennan for A Purcell (45 mins)

Camross- Aedín Lowry; Aoife Collier, Maireád Burke, Fiona Scully; Leah Daly, Sarah Ann Fitzgerald, Aisling Burke; Annabelle Ryan, Lizzie Ryan; Síle Burke, Aimee Collier, Gráinne Delaney; Sara Cuddy, Kirsten Keenan, Andrea Scully.

Subs: Ali Cuddy for Scully (45 mins), Luisne Delaney for A Burke (66 mins)