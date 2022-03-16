Soccer- Draws made for Kilkenny Cup Competitions

The draw for the Kilkenny Divisional Cup Competitions has taken place with action in the Junior Mock Lawlor Premier Cup, Junior Division 1 The Billy Leahy Memorial Cup, Junior Division 2 Ken & Michael Byrne Cup and Junior Division 3 Jim Maher Memorial Cup taking place in the next few weeks.
The full draws are as follows:
Junior Mock Lawlor Premier Cup Quarter Final
Highview v Evergreen A
Bridge Utd v Freebooters A
Clover Utd v Deen Celtic
Bye (Thomastown)
Semi Final
Thomastown v Clover Utd / Deen Celtic
Bridge Utd/ Freebooters A v Highview A / Evergrren A
Junior Div 1 The Billy Leahy Memorial Cup
Ormonde Villa v Stoneyford Utd
Freebooters b v Evergreen C
Callan Utd v Evergreen b
Bye : Fort Rangers
Semi Final
Ormonde Villa / Stoneyford v Freebooters B / Evergreen C
Fort Rangers v Callan UTD or Evergreen B
Junior Div 2 Ken & Michael Byrne Cup
St. Canices v Lions
River Rangers v Castlewarren
Bye : Freshford Town & Thomastown B
Semi Final
River Rangers / Castlewarren v Freshford Town
Thomastown B v St. Canices / Lions
Junior Div 3 Jim Maher Memorial Cup
Brookville v Evergreen 46
Newpark v St.Johns
Spa United v Tullaroan
Bye : Deen Celtic
Semi finals
Newpark / St. Johns v Brookville / Evergreen 46
Deen Celtic b v Spa Utd / Tullaroan
