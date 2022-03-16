Search

18 Mar 2022

Soccer- Draws made for Kilkenny Cup Competitions

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

16 Mar 2022 4:15 PM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The draw for the Kilkenny Divisional Cup Competitions has taken place with action in the Junior Mock Lawlor Premier Cup, Junior Division 1 The Billy Leahy Memorial Cup, Junior Division 2 Ken & Michael Byrne Cup and Junior Division 3 Jim Maher Memorial Cup taking place in the next few weeks.

The full draws are as follows:

Junior Mock Lawlor Premier Cup Quarter Final

Highview v Evergreen A

Bridge Utd v Freebooters A

Clover Utd v Deen Celtic

Bye (Thomastown)

Semi Final

Thomastown v Clover Utd / Deen Celtic

Bridge Utd/ Freebooters A v Highview A / Evergrren A

Junior Div 1 The Billy Leahy Memorial Cup

Ormonde Villa v Stoneyford Utd

Freebooters b v Evergreen C

Callan Utd v Evergreen b

Bye : Fort Rangers

Semi Final

Ormonde Villa / Stoneyford v Freebooters B / Evergreen C

Fort Rangers v Callan UTD or Evergreen B

Junior Div 2 Ken & Michael Byrne Cup

St. Canices v Lions

River Rangers v Castlewarren

Bye : Freshford Town & Thomastown B

Semi Final

River Rangers / Castlewarren v Freshford Town

Thomastown B v St. Canices / Lions

Junior Div 3 Jim Maher Memorial Cup

Brookville v Evergreen 46

Newpark v St.Johns

Spa United v Tullaroan

Bye : Deen Celtic

Semi finals

Newpark / St. Johns v Brookville / Evergreen 46

Deen Celtic b v Spa Utd / Tullaroan

