18 Mar 2022

Kennedy goal breaks St Kieran's hearts as Ardscoil Ris claim first All-Ireland Colleges title

Ardscoil Ris 1-17 St Kieran's College 0-15

Luke Connellan of St Kieran's College in action against Colm Flynn of Ardscoil Rís during the Masita GAA Hurling All Ireland Post Primary Schools Croke Cup Final in Croke Park. Pic: Sportsfile

Robert Cribbin

17 Mar 2022 7:24 PM

It was final day disappointment for St Kieran’s College after they fell to a five point defeat against Ardscoil Ris of Limerick in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Colleges decider at Croke Park.

Kieran’s were competing in their seventh successive final in the grade but Brian Dowling’s team never really found their rhythm and Ardscoil Ris ran out deserved first time winners.

The Limerick school were appearing in their fourth ever final and after losing out on the last three occasions to the Kilkenny school they were out to make amends and they did that in a game they almost controlled from the off.

Neither team achieved provincial success but after an impressive semi-final win over Good Counsel, Ardscoil Ris made all the early running as they led 0-11 to 0-5 at the break with Niall O’Farrell doing considerable damage in attack for the winners.

Helped by four points apiece from both Joe Fitzpatrick and Harry Shine, Kieran’s got the deficit back to two points but once David Kennedy netted a goal for the Limerick school in the 55th minute the tie was all but sealed with Ardscoil winning out on a 1-17 to 0-15 scoreline.

Teams and Scorers

Ardscoil Ris- Niall O'Farrell (0-7, 0-4f, 0-1 65), David Kennedy (1-3), Shane O'Brien (0-4), Rian O'Byrne, Jack Golden, Dylan Lynch (0-1 each)

St Kieran's College- Harry Shine (0-4, 0-2f), Joe Fitzpatrick (0-4, 0-1f), Ben Whitty (0-3, 0-1 65), James Carroll, Donagh Murphy, Padraig Naddy, Paddy Langton (0-1 each)

Ardscoil Ris- Seimi Gully; Evan O'Leary, John Fitzgerald, Colm Flynn; Michael Gavin, Cian Scully, Vince Harrington; JJ Carey, Rian O'Byrne; Shane O'Brien, Niall O'Farrell, Jack Golden; Brian O'Keeffe, Oisin O'Farrell, David Kennedy.

Subs: Dylan Lynch for Flynn 48 mins, Diarmuid Stritch for O'Byrne 58 mins, Sean McMahon for O'Keeffe 59 mins.

St Kieran's College- Alan Dunphy (Lisdowney); Jack Butler (Graigue-Ballycallan), Adam O'Connor (James Stephens), Paddy Langton (Young Irelands); Padraig Lennon (Carrickshock), Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Conor Cody (Clara); James Carroll (Dicksboro), Killian Doyle (Emeralds), Ted Dunne (Graiguenamanagh), Harry Shine (Dicksboro), Ben Whitty (Danesfort), Donagh Murphy (Carlow, Mount Leinster Rangers), Luke Connellan (Thomastown), Padraig Naddy (Young Irelands).

Subs: Anthony Ireland Wall (Danesfort) for Naddy 41 mins, Alex Sheridan (O'Loughlin Gaels) for Murphy 51 mins, Nick Doheny (Dicksboro) for Dunne 56 mins.

Referee- Liam Gordon (Galway)

