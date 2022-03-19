Shamrocks pair return for Kilkenny's league clash with Waterford

Kilkenny captain Richie Reid
Kilkenny captain Richie Reid and Adrian Mullen will both make their first starts of the year when the Cats entertain Waterford in the final round of the Allianz National League in UPMC Nowlan Park tomorrow afternoon (throw-in at 1.45pm, live on TG4)
While Waterford are already assured of a place in the league semi-finals, the Cats may need at least a point to join them so it's a big game for the home side.
As well as Reid and Mullen, Darragh Corcoran and Eoin Cody are also on the bench as the Shamrocks contingent make their return after the All-Ireland club final defeat to Waterford opposition last month.
The starting Shamrocks pair replace the injured duo of Tom Phelan and Paddy Deegan for a meeting that will be the first between the sides since the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final.
Kilkenny team to face Waterford- Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Mikey Butler (O'Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro); Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale); Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), Alan Murphy (Glenmore).
Malcolm Denmark (right) leads his horse The Nice Guy into the winner's enclosure at Cheltenham PIC: Sportsfile
