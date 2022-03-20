Loreto fall to defeat in Leinster Camogie decider

When these two sides met in the drawn game on the 5th of March they shared 13-17 between them. Last Friday afternoon, again back in Johnstown, the scoring return was much lower, so it’s fair to assume that the two teams spent some time working on their defensive strategy for the replay.

Loreto Kilkenny were in a strong position in the drawn game and appeared well-placed to capture the title. Perhaps they went too defensive late in the game and as the Ursulines threw everyone into the attack Caoimhe Stakelum caught a delivery to grab the equalising goal.

Last Friday’s replay did not generate the same level of excitement, but the standard of play was on a par with the drawn tie. On this occasion defences excelled, with the midfielders on both teams working back to help their colleagues to good effect.

Loreto Kilkenny had first advantage of the strong breeze, but they struggled to get any foothold in the game. The Ursulines enjoyed plenty of possession in the early stages and the tightness of their marking was noticeable.

The Kilkenny school came more into the game after seven minutes and were rewarded with a Rachel Dowling pointed free. Further Loreto pressure saw Rachel Dowling point a forty-five and she scored another from play, but they rarely threatened to score a goal.

Another good period of pressure from the Ursulines finally brought their first score when impressive wing forward Lucy Purcell pointed.

While the Loreto were putting plenty of pressure on the Ursulines defence, the tight marking Thurles rearguard closed off every avenue to goal. Rachel Dowling pointed another free for the Loreto after Lisa Kirby had been fouled, to leave them 0-4 to 0-1 ahead.

The game took a decided turn in favour of the Ursulines in the closing ten minutes of the first half when they scored 1-3 without reply. Key to this impressive return was some superb off the shoulder passing and team-work which started from the half-back and midfield sectors.

The very impressive Sarah Corcoran pointed a free for the winners on twenty minutes and she popped over another point almost immediately when she availed of a careless Loreto clearance.

It got better for the winners one minute later when Lucy Purcell gained possession well out on the wing from the Loreto goal. The Kilkenny school’s defence appeared to have the situation under control but the flying Thurles attacker made further ground before unleashing a brilliant shot into the Loreto net. When Maria Ralph added a point for the Ursulines a minute later they led 1-4 to 0-4. Just before the half-time whistle the sides exchanged further points through Rachel Dowling (Loreto) from a free and Sarah Corcoran (Ursulines).

With the breeze strengthening in the second half, Loreto faced a difficult task. Scores were at a premium in the opening twenty minutes as defences continued their dominance. The outstanding Angela Carroll at full-back and Marie O’Keeffe at centre half back excelled for the Loreto and along with their defensive colleagues they held the winners to just two points in the opening twenty minutes of the second half.

But the Loreto needed scores of their own and against a dominant defence that was a real challenge. The Ursulines looked to have wrapped up the game when Caoimhe Stakelum, scorer of the equalising goal in the drawn game, availed of a defensive error by the Loreto to score her side’s second goal.

While the Loreto may have been well behind on the scoreboard, the effort from the players continued right to the finish. On 24 minutes a free from Rachel Dowling was caught by Ciara Dunne who shot to the net. The Loreto were now winning plenty of possession, but their momentum was stopped when Kate Ferncombe pointed for the winners.

There was still time for more drama when Rachel Dowling blasted a free into the top corner of the Ursuline’s net to bring the margin back to three points. The pressure was now on the Ursulines and their anxiety was not helped by referee James Lundon who played five minutes of injury time.

The winners were the better team for most of the game with their athleticism key to their deserved success. They had outstanding defenders in Alison Fitzgerald and Aoife Kavanagh, the sole Kilkenny player on the winning team (they had eight Kilkenny players in the subs).

Sarah Corcoran at midfielder was deservedly picked as Player of the Match, while in the winners attack Lucy Purcell and Caoimhe Stakelum were superb.

The Loreto know they can play better and they will be especially disappointed not to have won the final at the first attempt. Best for the Granges Road school last Friday were Angela Carroll, Marie O’Keeffe, Orla Kirwan, the superb Rachel Dowling, Ciara Dunne and Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh.

Teams and Scorers

Ursulines Thurles- Sarah Corcoran (0-5, 0-3 frees and 0-1 ’45); Lucy Purcell (1-1); Caoimhe Stakelum (1-0); Maria Ralph & Kate Ferncombe (0-1, each).

Loreto Kilkenny- Rachel Dowling (1-5, 1-3 frees & 0-1 ’45); Ciara Dunne (1-0).

Ursulines Thurles- Orla Ryan; Miah Burke; Alison Fitzgerald; Therese Ryan; Caoimhe Fitzgibbon; Aoife Kavanagh (Emeralds); Paula Quirke; Sarah Corcoran; Kate Ferncombe; Maria Ralph; Aoife Bourke; Lucy Purcell; Caoimhe Stakelum; Robbyn Fitzgerald; Andrea Quirke.

Subs – Clodagh Ryan (for Andrea Quirke); Ava Bevins (for Robbyn Fitzgerald). Dervla Naughton (for Therese Ryan).

Loreto Kilkenny- Eimear O’Neill (Dicksboro); Áine Dowling (John Lockes); Angela Carroll Dicksboro); Orla Kiran (Thomastown); Emma Corr (Clara); Marie O’Keeffe (Young Ireland’s); Anna Doheny (Tullaroan); Emily Smith (James Stephens); Aisling Browne (Dicksboro); Tara McGrath (Dicksboro); Rachel Dowling (Dicksboro); Lisa Kirby (Durrow Harps); Julie Lennon (James Stephens); Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh (Rower Inistioge); Ciara Dunne (Tullaroan).

Subs – Aoife Shelly (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Julie Lennon.



Referee – James Lundon (Galway).