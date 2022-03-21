Watch- Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy scores wonder strike in Wexford Youths victory over Bohemians

Wexford Youths Ellen Molloy
Ellen Molloy scored a wonderful individual goal as she helped Wexford Youths to a 3-0 victory over Bohemians in the Women's National League on Saturday afternoon.
The defending Evoke FAI Cup winners made it back to back victories and the Presentation College, Kilkenny student played a starring role in the win.
Molloy was also named on the WNL team of the week alongside teammate Maeve Williams.
You can see Molloy's goal below:
GOAL ⚽️ | @YouthsWomen— Women's National League (@LoiWomen) March 19, 2022
Ireland's young sensation Ellen Molloy with an absolute thunderbolt to put Youths 0-1 up away to Bohemians. This one should go viral. Watch the game on https://t.co/sUht8CZ1IG#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/EzxxGDeMRT
