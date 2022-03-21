Camogie- Galway get the better of Kilkenny in All-Ireland Minor Semi-Final

Kilkenny will have to wait another while to make it back to back All-Ireland titles since the early 2000’s after Galway defeated the stripey women in last Sundays semi-final with a five point victory in Edenderry.

It was a repeat of last year’s game as the teams did battle for a place in the All-Ireland final.

It was Galway who struck first with a point from play from Catherine Hanley.

Kilkenny were sluggish for the first few minutes of the game but they came to life in the 7th minute when Emma Shortall got in for Kilkenny’s first goal.

After a scramble for possession in around the large square the ball fell to Shortall who shot a low stroke into the back of the Galway net, this was quicky followed up by the kittens second goal.

Good work from the Kilkenny defence saw captain Amy Clifford receive the ball, she gave a pin perfect pass into Amy Brennan who hit a bullet of a shot passed the helpless Laura Freeney in the Galway goal.

Kilkenny were now on a roll and at this point Galway supporters must have been wondering what was happening.

Things nearly got worse for the tribeswomen when Amy Clifford found herself one-on-one with Freeney but her shot was magnificently saved to keep Galway in the game.

By the first quarter Kilkenny had a sizeable lead 2-0 to 0-1 and things were looking good for the stripey women who had the help of the elements in the first half.

In the 19th minute Emma Shortall put over a lovely point from play to extend the lead to six points.

Galway were been outplayed and didn’t know how to get back into the game, but things were about to change.

Galway were awarded a 20m free but a serious injury to Shannon Corcoran ensured a lengthy delay to allow the player receive treatment.

This would prove detrimental to the Kilkenny girls. Galway brought on Aoibheann Barry and she turned the game on its head.

Galway then rattled over six unanswered points without reply, Niamh McInerney, Alannah Fahy, Aoibheann Barry and Catherine Hanley saw the team’s level by the 30th minute.

Kilkenny would get the last point of the half when Emma Manogue scored a point from play to leave the reigning champions a point ahead at the break 2-2 to 0-7.

It was a disappointing half for the Champions as they had an amount of possession in the forwards but Kilkenny failed to convert those chances.

Kilkenny needed to start the second half like they did in the first but that plan soon went right out the window.

Galway were on fire as they rattled off four points in a row with Aoibheann Barry (3) and Alannah Fahy shooting Galway in front 0-11 to 2-2.

It took Kilkenny 13 minutes to register their first score of the second half, a point from an Amy Clifford free.

Kilkenny were in serious trouble, Galway played with style and flair and they played for each other as a team.

Kilkenny backs were under severe pressure from wave after wave of Galway attacks but to their credit Galway never really threatened the Kilkenny goal.

After Clifford’s free Galway then got three further points and by the third quarter were ahead 0-14 to 2-3.

For all their dominance Kilkenny were still in the game to a degree and things got a bit worrying for Galway when they had Olwen Rabbitte sent off for two yellow cards but for the remainder of the game it was like Kilkenny were down to 14 players and that was how dominant Galway were.

Kilkenny did keep trying, they never gave up and they battled right to the very end but Galway were much the better side in the end.

Teams and Scorers

Galway: Catherine Hanley 0-4 (4f), Aoibheann Barry 0-4, Niamh McInerney 0-3, Alannah Fahy 0-2, Ciara Hickey 0-1

Kilkenny: Emma Shortall 1-1, Amy Brennan 1-0, Emma Manogue, Amy Clifford 0-1 each

Galway: Laura Freeney, Hayley Kenny, Jacqueline Glynn, Ava Crowe, Reitseal Kelly, Ally Hesnan, Keisha Coleman, Megan Gannon, Ciara Hickey, Niamh McInerney, Olwen Rabbitte, Aisling Dillon, Catherine Hanley, Alannah Fahy, Shannon Corcoran.

Subs: Aoibheann Barry for Corcoran, Tara Maher for Glynn, Aoibhe Carr for Hickey, Orla Mullins for Fahy, Molly Mulryan for Dillon.

Kilkenny: Ruth Phelan, Nathania Jackson, Moya O’Brien, Laoise Nolan, Katoe Byrne, Emma Manogue, Rachel Brennan, Claire Doheny, Aine Rohan, Ellen Gunner, Amy Clifford, Amy Brennan, Emma Shortall, Sofia Kerr, Emma Mulhall.

Subs: Sarah Hudson for Rohan, Lauren Ronan for Mulhall.

Referee: Andy Larkin (Cork)