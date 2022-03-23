Kilkenny v Waterford- Main Talking Points

Main Man

David Blanchfield once again showed that he is really growing into the Kilkenny jersey and he looked at home in a productive half back line beside Richie Reid and Mikey Carey. The Bennettsbridge defender was deservedly awarded the man of the match award after a top performance that included him setting up Cillian Buckley for the Cats crucial opening goal.



Talking Point

Kilkenny really seem to have found a winning formula over the last few weeks. Ever since the Tipperary defeat they have stood up to the mark and the wins over Dublin and Waterford show that they are really moving in the right direction. Newcomers Blanchfield, Cian Kenny and Mikey Butler are finding a home in the team whilst the likes of Walter Walsh, Padraig Walsh and Cillian Buckley are showing great leadership.

Turning Point

As already mentioned, the Cillian Buckley goal really set up Kilkenny for the victory. Waterford had started the better and looked a big threat but Padraig Walsh’s influence coupled with the Buckley goal helped the hosts turn the tide.

What’s Next

Both teams advance to the league semi-finals with Division 1B table toppers Kilkenny travelling to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to meet Cork on Saturday while Waterford will be aiming to bounce back from defeat when they face Wexford in the other last four tie.

Attendance

7,987 approx