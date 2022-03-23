Search

23 Mar 2022

Former Kilkenny College student named Irish captain ahead of upcoming Six Nations Championship

Former Kilkenny College student named Irish captain ahead of upcoming Six Nations Championship

Irish Rugby Captain Nichola Fryday. Pic: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

23 Mar 2022 6:06 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Nichola Fryday has been announced as captain of the Irish Women's rugby team ahead of the opening game in the Six Nations against Wales on Saturday.

The 26 year old Offaly woman is a former student at Kilkenny College and she's been a mainstay in the Irish team over the last few years and she will be hopeful of leading the team to a successful tournament over the next few weeks as well as back to back victories over this weekend's opponents.

The second row takes over the captaincy role after Ciara Griffin's retirement and she will look to build on the 22 International caps she currently has to her name.

Speaking to Irish Rugby earlier this week she said: “It is the greatest honour in anyone’s sporting career to play for your country, so for me to be given the opportunity to captain Ireland is an incredible honour and I’m grateful for the chance to lead this team".

It is a fresh start for the team and we’re really looking forward to getting out in front of our family, friends and supporters at the RDS this weekend, implementing the hard work we’ve done over the last number of weeks and showcasing ourselves on the Test stage in green.”

The clash with Wales takes place at the RDS and will be live on Virgin Media One with a 4.45pm kickoff.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media