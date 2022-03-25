Exciting fare ahead in Allianz League Hurling Semi-Final weekend

Places in the finals in all divisions will be on the line next weekend and there are also relegation issues to be decided as the Allianz hurling League heads towards its climax.

It’s two each from Leinster and Munster in the Division 1 semi-finals while Antrim face Offaly in the relegation play- off.

CORK v KILKENNY

They meet in the Allianz League semi-final for the first time since 1986, while their last meeting in the League was in 2019 when Kilkenny won by seven points. More recently, they met in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final when Cork won by 1-37 to 1-32 after extra-time.

Cork are bidding to reach the Division 1 final for the first time since 2015 when they lost to Waterford. They last won the title in 1998.

Kilkenny were last in the final in 2018, which they won. They were joint winners with Galway last year.

PATHS TO THE SEMI-FINAL

CORK

Cork 2-30 Clare 2-21

Cork 4-25 Offaly 1-15

Cork 2-19 Limerick 1-13

Cork 1-26 Galway 0-23

Wexford 1-22 Cork 1-17

Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1

Average For: 2-24

Average Against: 1-19

Top Scorers

Shane Kingston... 4-20 (0-12 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Patrick Horgan.....1-22 (0-14 frees, o-3 ‘65s’)

Conor Lehane.......1-11 (0-3 frees)

Mark Coleman......0-13 (0-7 frees)

Darragh Fitzgibbon..1-9

KILKENNY

Kilkenny 2-15 Antrim 3-9

Tipperary 1-19 Kilkenny 1-18

Kilkenny 2-28 Laois 0-17

Kilkenny 2-23 Dublin 0-16

Kilkenny 2-21 Waterford 0-21

Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1

Average For: 2-21

Average Against: 1-16

Top Scorers

Alan Murphy .........0-23 (0-17 frees)

Martin Keoghan......3-8

Padraig Walsh.........0-15

Walter Walsh...........1-10

John Donnelly...........0-11 (0-7 frees)

WATERFORD v WEXFORD

They last met in the Allianz League in 2018 when Wexford won a 1A game by seven points.

Wexford last reached the Division 1 final in 1993 when they lost to Cork in a second replay. They last won the title in 1973.

Waterford were last in the final in 2019 when they lost to Limerick. They last won the title in 2015.

PATHS TO THE SEMI-FINAL

WATERFORD

Waterford 2-15 Dublin 0-21

Waterford 7-31 Laois 0-19

Waterford 3-21 Antrim 2-22

Waterford 1-28 Tipperary 0-21

Kilkenny 2-21 Waterford 0-21

Played 5, Won 3, Drew 1, Lost 1

Average For: 3-22

Average Against: 1-19

Top Scorers

Stephen Bennett ....6-40 (0-31 frees, 4-0 pens, 0-2 ‘65s’)

Austin Gleeson........1-19 (0-8 frees, 0-1 ‘65’, 0-1 s/l)

Patrick Curran.........1-10

Colin Dunford.......2-3

Ciaran Kirwan.......1-5

WEXFORD

Wexford 1-11 Limerick 0-11

Wexford 2-20 Clare 1-20

Wexford 2-15 Galway 0-15

Wexford 1-22 Offaly 2-12

Wexford 1-22 Cork 1-17

Played 5, Won 5

Average For 1-19

Average Against: 1-15

Top Scorers

Rory O’Connor....3-32 (0-15 frees, 0-1 ’65)

Jack O’Connor......0-18 (0-12 frees)

Diarmuid O’Keeffe.....1-4

Conor McDonald........0-7

Paudie Foley...............0-5 (0-3 frees)

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIV 1 RELEGATION PLAY-OFF: ANTRIM v OFFALY

Both lost all five games in their respective groups, Offaly by an average of 16.6 points per game, Antrim by an average of 7.9 points. Their biggest defeat came on Sunday when they lost to Tipperary by 29 points

Antrim are trying to avoid relegation to Division 2 after two seasons in the top flight. Offaly were promoted last year. They last met in the Allianz League in 2020 when the Division 2A game finished level.

THIS SEASON.....

ANTRIM

Kilkenny 2-15 Antrim 3-9

Dublin 2-19 Antrim 2-15

Waterford 3-21 Antrim 2-22

Laois 1-20 Antrim 1-19

Tipperary 7-28 Antrim 1-17

OFFALY

Galway 4-22 Offaly 0-17

Cork 4-25 Offaly 1-15.

Clare 4-20 Offaly 0-16

Wexford 1-22 Offaly 2-12

Limerick 4-29 Offaly 0-17

The weekend action is as follows:

Allianz League Semi-Finals

Saturday

Division 1: Cork v Kilkenny, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7.15

Division 2A: Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1.0

Division 2B: Donegal v Sligo, Letterkenny, 2.0

Division 3A: Roscommon v Armagh, Dr. Hyde Park, 2.0

Division 3B: Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.30

Sunday

Division 1 semi-final:

Wexford v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45

Relegation play-offs

Saturday

Division 1: Offaly v Antrim, Pairc Tailteann, 3.0

Division 2B: Wicklow v Mayo, Venue TBC, 12.30