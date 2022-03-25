Search

26 Mar 2022

Kilkenny make three changes for league semi-final clash with Cork

Robert Cribbin

25 Mar 2022 11:22 PM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Brian Cody has made a trio of alterations to the Kilkenny team for tomorrow night's Allianz National Hurling League Division 1 semi-final with Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh (throw-in 7.15pm, live on TG4)

The Shamrocks Ballyhale pair of Richie Reid and Adrian Mullen drop out of the starting 15 as well as Tommy Walsh with Conor Delaney, Paddy Deegan and Eoin Cody coming into the team.

Delaney will be making his return after getting injured in the league opener with Antrim while after impressing off the bench last weekend against Waterford, Eoin Cody will make his first start of the year.

The final change sees Paddy Deegan replace team captain Richie Reid at centre half back.

The game between the old rivals is a repeat of last year's All-Ireland semi-final and despite being joint winners with Galway last term, the Cats will be aiming to reach a league decider for the first time since 2018.

Kilkenny team to face Cork: Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Mikey Butler (O'Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels), Conor Delaney (Erins Own); Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), Paddy Deegan (O'Loughlin Gaels), David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro); Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale); Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

